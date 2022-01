In stressful moments, it always helps to have someone by your side. When it comes to providing mental health services, school districts could use some extra support, too. In California, experts agree the pandemic has exacerbated already deep-rooted mental health challenges for students. An August report from the Little Hoover Commission, a state independent oversight agency, called the pandemic a “perfect storm of stress, anxiety and trauma,” and a survey conducted by United Way of Greater Los Angeles this summer found that 42 percent of students listed mental wellness as a top priority and more than half expressed some level of worry about their mental health. About one third of students of color said they did not have an adult at school with whom they could safely share their feelings.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO