Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III receives Android 12 update

Sony has recently launched the Xperia™ 1 III and Xperia™ 5 III, expanding the series of devices that integrate high-end photography with smartphone technology. These smartphones are the first to feature a variable telephoto lens paired with a dual PD sensor. More specifically, they feature 70mm and 105mm focal length in the same periscope camera and have that paired with a Dual Pixel Diode sensor. Co-developed by engineers behind the Alpha series cameras, both models are designed to be able to capture accurate shots of moving subjects. Not only that, the Photography Pro function mirrors many of the manual controls as seen in the Alpha series, including ISO, shutter speed, EV Indicator, RAW support, and a dedicated shutter button.
