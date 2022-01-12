ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workshop Controller

am-online.com
 3 days ago

Package - £35,000-£37,000 + BONUS/ 8am-6pm Monday – Friday every other Saturday 8:30am– 1pm. To apply for this Workshop Controller role you will need:. Previous experience as a Workshop Controller or a Service Manager in a main dealership. To be confident, with a strong...

www.am-online.com

am-online.com

Service Administrator

My client is a Multi Franchised Dealer based in Portslade, looking to recruit a Service Administrator to join their busy department. The role is to work in the Aftersales department and to support the front-line team. Service Administrator duties will include:. Taking incoming booking calls, providing service quotes, and reserving...
chronicle99.com

Social Security Payment 2022: Check If You Get An Additional $200 In January

The COLA increases for 2022 have already been applied to new Social Security payments for January. Also, the very first checks have already begun to appear in bank accounts. Benefits will get the biggest COLA ever this year, with a 5.9% boost to account for rampant and abrupt inflation during the pandemic.
hypepotamus.com

Workshop: Setting Up Your Website

Calling all entrepreneurs, freelancers and business owners, this event is made for you! Building your own website doesn’t have to be complicated. During this event, industry experts will share tips to building a great small business website and a step-by-step guide for beginners. Websites are the first point of...
mymcmedia.org

Online Workshops for Job Seekers in January

Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) continues online workshops and one-on-one sessions for job seekers, entrepreneurs, and renters throughout the month of January. All sessions will be free and offered virtually, according to a Montgomery County press release. Starting on Jan. 10, sessions on Mondays through Thursdays will be offered online....
Footwear News

A “Retail Reset” Could Be Coming in 2022, According to Deloitte

Despite empty shelves, limited store hours and record high inflation, the future of retail is bright. Retail industry leaders are preparing for a great “retail reset” in 2022, which will change how companies meet the needs of consumers and employees, according to Deloitte’s 2022 Retail Industry Outlook that was released on Friday. “Retailers face significant challenges that will likely last beyond the pandemic, but there are also unexpected opportunities that can help them prepare for future disruptions,” said Rod Sides, vice chair and U.S. retail leader at Deloitte, in the report. “Retailers must figure out how to reset — as employers, at...
Jobs
am-online.com

Warranty Administrator

Sytner Group currently has an opening for a highly motivated Warranty Administrator to join our prestigious dealership at Bentley and Lamborghini Birmingham. As a Sytner Warranty Administrator, you will be responsible for costing and invoicing all warranty jobs. You will ensure the accurate submissions of warranty and goodwill claims on a daily basis and ensure recalls are administered and warranty debt is controlled. You will also ensure manufacturer standards are adhered to at all times.
am-online.com

Technician

Lloyd Motors Ltd are acquiring Kia, Morecambe and are recruiting for Technicians to be a part of the existing aftersales team based in Morecambe. Lloyd Motor Group is the largest prestige motor group covering Cumbria, the North East, Lancashire, North Yorkshire and the South of Scotland and has been successfully trading for over 40 years. Privately owned and family run, the company prides itself on its professional yet personal approach in dealing with and supporting its customers and staff, always committed to the communities it serves. Lloyd Motor Group currently has 6 BMW and MINI retailers as well as operating 8 franchise retailers representing brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, Kia, Honda Motorcycles and Motorrad, and 5 state of the art Bodyshops.
am-online.com

Lloyds Banking Group partners with Zoom EV

Lloyds has partnered with Zoom EV to offer discounted charging and accident management services to new electric vehicle (EV) buyers. Prospective EV owners getting finance online through Lloyds will receive a discounted year-long subscription to the Zoom EV package. It includes discounted access to public charging networks, smart home charging...
am-online.com

Vehicle Technician / M.O.T. Tester

Salary – Competitive D.O.E. & Qualification + Generous Benefits. This Vehicle Technician position offers the opportunity to work alongside our client’s Technicians who are trained to the highest standards and are fully qualified engineers. Our client has the very latest Diagnostic Equipment is in their workshop to connect with their customers Land Rover’s On-Board Management Systems. You can expect to receive a highly competitive salary D.O.E. and qualifications, a company pension, sick-pay and on-site parking.
am-online.com

Darren Guiver-backed Moneyshake launches PCP finance alongside lease offers

The Moneyshake car leasing comparison website backed by former Group 1 Automotive managing director Darren Guiver has secured nationwide dealership coverage to offer new car buyers PCPs. The launch of PCP offers means that customers can directly compare leasing and PCP prices on new and nearly-new cars. Moneyshake, launched in...
am-online.com

More than 90% of Vertu Motors colleagues say they enjoy their job

Vertu Motors has recorded an increase in employee satisfaction during 2021, with more than 90% of its staff members saying they enjoy their job. The data comes from the AM100 dealer group’s 2021 Colleague Satisfaction Survey, to which the highest ever number of Vertu colleagues - including technicians and service advisors in aftersales and sales executives and advisors in sales - gave their views on a wide range of topics.
Sourcing Journal

Sustainability in Fashion: Checking the Facts

Transparency has become a top priority for brands today as they adapt to the growing demand for sustainability disclosures. But while sharing supply chain details is a smart brand positioning move, companies must be diligent in disseminating reliable information. “Brands have brought in this consumer curiosity, so bravo to them for doing that,” said Kathleen Grevers, director of education, global programming at Fashion Revolution, during a panel discussion at the 2nd annual Supima Harvest Symposium moderated by Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “However…brands need to understand what they mean when they do say ‘sustainability,’ what they mean when they...
