Workshop Controller - Reading area (Commercial Main Dealer) Hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm plus every other Saturday morning. Our client is a main commercial dealership looking to recruit a Workshop Controller to join their busy site. Workshop Controller Role:. You will have a busy and thriving workshop...

am-online.com

Warranty Support Assistant

Warranty Support Assistant required in the Aldershot / Farnham area of Hampshire / Surrey. We are working with an Engineering company in the Farnham area who are looking to recruit a Warranty Support Assistant to join their busy team. Salary is circa 22k based on 12 month fixed term contract...
am-online.com

Service Administrator

My client is a Multi Franchised Dealer based in Portslade, looking to recruit a Service Administrator to join their busy department. The role is to work in the Aftersales department and to support the front-line team. Service Administrator duties will include:. Taking incoming booking calls, providing service quotes, and reserving...
am-online.com

Warranty Administrator

Part Time or Full Time Warranty Administrator needed by Automotive Motor Garage in the Basingstoke area. Previous experience within the motor trade is essential for this Warranty Administration role. The position is either Part Time or Full Time. Salary negotiable depending on experience. Location: Basingstoke, Hampshire. Our client is a...
am-online.com

Vehicle Technician

Vehicle Technician needed - Eltham / Orpington and surrounding areas!!. Fab basic salary, plus bonus, plus benefits, plus 3k joining fee!. We are currently working with various motor garages in Greater London area who are looking to recruit Mechanics / Vehicle Technicians at various levels of experience. You will be...
am-online.com

Wheel Repair Technician

Bowker Motor Group currently have an opportunity for a Wheel Repair Technician to join our preparation team. Duties will include removing and refitting tyres and preparing wheels for painting and diamond cutting. Training will also be provided for painting wheels and machining diamond cut alloy wheels. Good time management and...
am-online.com

Service Advisor

Lloyd Motors Ltd are acquiring Kia, Morecambe and are recruiting for a Service Advisor to be a part of the existing aftersales team based in Morecambe. Lloyd Motor Group is the largest prestige motor group covering Cumbria, the North East, Lancashire, North Yorkshire and the South of Scotland and has been successfully trading for over 40 years. Privately owned and family run, the company prides itself on its professional yet personal approach in dealing with and supporting its customers and staff, always committed to the communities it serves. Lloyd Motor Group currently has 6 BMW and MINI retailers as well as operating 8 franchise retailers representing brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, Kia, Honda Motorcycles and Motorrad, and 5 state of the art Bodyshops.
am-online.com

Darren Guiver-backed Moneyshake launches PCP finance alongside lease offers

The Moneyshake car leasing comparison website backed by former Group 1 Automotive managing director Darren Guiver has secured nationwide dealership coverage to offer new car buyers PCPs. The launch of PCP offers means that customers can directly compare leasing and PCP prices on new and nearly-new cars. Moneyshake, launched in...
am-online.com

New Ben website offers self-help tools and resources for automotive employees

Ben has launched a new website offering quick access to self-help tools which help automotive workers combat issues including mental health and money worries. While the automotive charity's website address hasn’t changed, its new platform is fully responsive across all devices and is easier to navigate with improved access to key information, Ben said.
am-online.com

More than 90% of Vertu Motors colleagues say they enjoy their job

Vertu Motors has recorded an increase in employee satisfaction during 2021, with more than 90% of its staff members saying they enjoy their job. The data comes from the AM100 dealer group’s 2021 Colleague Satisfaction Survey, to which the highest ever number of Vertu colleagues - including technicians and service advisors in aftersales and sales executives and advisors in sales - gave their views on a wide range of topics.
