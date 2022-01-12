ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowker Motor Group currently have an opportunity for a Wheel Repair Technician to join our preparation team. Duties will include removing and refitting tyres and preparing wheels for painting and diamond cutting. Training will also be provided for painting wheels and machining diamond cut alloy wheels. Good time management...

am-online.com

Vehicle Technician / M.O.T. Tester

Salary – Competitive D.O.E. & Qualification + Generous Benefits. This Vehicle Technician position offers the opportunity to work alongside our client’s Technicians who are trained to the highest standards and are fully qualified engineers. Our client has the very latest Diagnostic Equipment is in their workshop to connect with their customers Land Rover’s On-Board Management Systems. You can expect to receive a highly competitive salary D.O.E. and qualifications, a company pension, sick-pay and on-site parking.
JOBS
grantspassoregon.gov

Job Opportunity: Engineering Technician

Are you Looking for a career with purpose? A career where your efforts benefit and make a lasting impact on your community and neighbors? The City of Grants Pass has a great opportunity as an Engineering Technician. This job gives you the opportunity to take a project from inception through design, plan review, inspection and completion. The Engineering Division oversees capital projects that build and repair the roads and utility infrastructure that you use every day.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Tire Review

Why Everyday Training Helps Technicians

You may be blocking off several hours or days for employees to accomplish their training, whether it be on new industry tools, tires or company best practices and policies in the repair process. But, it seems like shops are busier than ever before, and it can be difficult to find time to schedule training for your techs. Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains the importance of everyday training from the Tire Review Continental Tire Studio at Babcox Media.
am-online.com

Warranty Administrator

Part Time or Full Time Warranty Administrator needed by Automotive Motor Garage in the Basingstoke area. Previous experience within the motor trade is essential for this Warranty Administration role. The position is either Part Time or Full Time. Salary negotiable depending on experience. Location: Basingstoke, Hampshire. Our client is a...
JOBS
am-online.com

Warranty Support Assistant

Warranty Support Assistant required in the Aldershot / Farnham area of Hampshire / Surrey. We are working with an Engineering company in the Farnham area who are looking to recruit a Warranty Support Assistant to join their busy team. Salary is circa 22k based on 12 month fixed term contract...
JOBS
