Vehicle Technician

am-online.com
 3 days ago

Vehicle Technician needed - Eltham / Orpington and surrounding areas!!. Fab basic salary, plus bonus, plus benefits, plus 3k joining fee!. We are currently working with various motor garages in Greater London area who are looking to recruit Mechanics / Vehicle Technicians at various levels of experience. You will...

www.am-online.com

buckrail.com

Licensed and Apprentice HVAC Installers/Technicians

Energy 1 is seeking full time, year round, Licensed HVAC Installers/Technicians and Apprentice HVAC Installers/Technicians to join our rapidly growing team in Jackson, WY. E1 is a nationally recognized design, construction, and consulting firm specializing in turnkey energy solutions for high-end residential and commercial clients. We deliver engineering, contracting, operations, maintenance, and management services - all geared toward the creation of sustainable energy systems designed to ensure comfort, harmonize with their environments, and optimize cost efficiency. We are an energetic and collaborative company, and we value people who work hard, are fun to work with, and have a positive impact on those around them.
JACKSON, WY
am-online.com

Workshop Controller

Workshop Controller - Reading area (Commercial Main Dealer) Hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm plus every other Saturday morning. Our client is a main commercial dealership looking to recruit a Workshop Controller to join their busy site. Workshop Controller Role:. You will have a busy and thriving workshop to...
JOBS
weeklypostnc.com

Careers In The Trades: Firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians

CHARLOTTE – Firefighters are highly skilled professionals who require a great deal of training before they can begin their careers. To become a firefighter, the candidate must meet a minimum set of requirements that may vary slightly for different departments. However, all the basic skills to earn certifications are uniform.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Battery breakthrough quintuples electric vehicle range

Scientists have developed a biologically-inspired membrane that could quintuple the charge capacity of electric car batteries, thereby massively increasing their range.A team from the University of Michigan used recycled Kevlar – the same material found in bullet-proof vests – to create a network of nanofibres similar to a cell membrane. They then used this to fix fundamental issues with a next-generation battery type, known as lithium-sulfur.Until now, this type of battery’s cycle life – the number of times it can be charged and discharged – has been insufficient for commercial use in electric vehicles, despite their capacity benefits.Lithium-sulfur batteries...
ENGINEERING
chartercollege.edu

10 Important HVAC Technician Skills to List on Your Resume

As an HVAC technician, you’ll use a lot of different tools in your line of work. But the most important tool you need to begin your career is your resume. That little piece of paper shows what you’re capable of and can persuade employers to hire you for the job. It’s great if you already have a resume, but you always want to update it with new skills, talent, and experience. And you can pull info straight from the job posting to highlight where your skills are a match to the job.What makes a good HVAC resume? Be sure to include these 10 technical, technological, and soft skills.
JOBS
Tire Business

Roadside technicians face ‘high risk' situations

When it goes wrong on the road, you'll hear the vehicle cross the rumble strips, and then the hazard triangles "click" to the ground. The next moment is all about survival. Roadside tire service technicians face serious dangers each time they go out on a call, but good strategy, vehicle positioning and visibility can make all the difference.
CARS
Motley Fool

How Are Supply Chain Issues Affecting Homebuilders?

Supply chain issues are affecting most consumer-facing businesses in the United States to one extent or another, so what about the homebuilding industry? In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 15, Fool.com editor Deidre Woollard asks Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Patrick Zalupski how these issues have affected the company's business in 2021.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Service Advisor

Lloyd Motors Ltd are acquiring Kia, Morecambe and are recruiting for a Service Advisor to be a part of the existing aftersales team based in Morecambe. Lloyd Motor Group is the largest prestige motor group covering Cumbria, the North East, Lancashire, North Yorkshire and the South of Scotland and has been successfully trading for over 40 years. Privately owned and family run, the company prides itself on its professional yet personal approach in dealing with and supporting its customers and staff, always committed to the communities it serves. Lloyd Motor Group currently has 6 BMW and MINI retailers as well as operating 8 franchise retailers representing brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, Kia, Honda Motorcycles and Motorrad, and 5 state of the art Bodyshops.
JOBS
am-online.com

Warranty Administrator

Part Time or Full Time Warranty Administrator needed by Automotive Motor Garage in the Basingstoke area. Previous experience within the motor trade is essential for this Warranty Administration role. The position is either Part Time or Full Time. Salary negotiable depending on experience. Location: Basingstoke, Hampshire. Our client is a...
JOBS
freightwaves.com

Kar Q&A: The ‘ticking time bomb’ of technician shortage

This week, Noregon, a provider of commercial vehicle diagnostic and repair software and data analytics solutions, announced the hiring of Sandeep Kar as its chief strategy officer. Kar will be responsible for accelerating the company’s growth, development and competitive differentiation. Kar previously served as chief strategy officer for Fleet...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Service Administrator

My client is a Multi Franchised Dealer based in Portslade, looking to recruit a Service Administrator to join their busy department. The role is to work in the Aftersales department and to support the front-line team. Service Administrator duties will include:. Taking incoming booking calls, providing service quotes, and reserving...
JOBS
am-online.com

Lloyds Banking Group partners with Zoom EV

Lloyds has partnered with Zoom EV to offer discounted charging and accident management services to new electric vehicle (EV) buyers. Prospective EV owners getting finance online through Lloyds will receive a discounted year-long subscription to the Zoom EV package. It includes discounted access to public charging networks, smart home charging...
ECONOMY
am-online.com

Car dealers ‘smash’ historical trends with £50,000 November profit

Car dealers “smashed” historical automotive retail trends to record a net £50,000 profit in November, according to the latest sector KPIs published by ASE. Former ASE chairman, Mike Jones, said that he expected that the average UK car retailer would deliver record annual profitability for 2021 as a whole after the strong performance in what is “historically a difficult month”.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

New consumer car finance volumes rose 33% in November

Newly published motor finance market data from the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) has revealed that business volumes rose by a third in November. The 33% rise, to 169,989 new and used vehicles, meant that new business volumes were up 9% year-to-date at the end of the month. The value...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Darren Guiver-backed Moneyshake launches PCP finance alongside lease offers

The Moneyshake car leasing comparison website backed by former Group 1 Automotive managing director Darren Guiver has secured nationwide dealership coverage to offer new car buyers PCPs. The launch of PCP offers means that customers can directly compare leasing and PCP prices on new and nearly-new cars. Moneyshake, launched in...
RETAIL
am-online.com

More than 90% of Vertu Motors colleagues say they enjoy their job

Vertu Motors has recorded an increase in employee satisfaction during 2021, with more than 90% of its staff members saying they enjoy their job. The data comes from the AM100 dealer group’s 2021 Colleague Satisfaction Survey, to which the highest ever number of Vertu colleagues - including technicians and service advisors in aftersales and sales executives and advisors in sales - gave their views on a wide range of topics.
RETAIL

