 3 days ago

Vehicle Technician needed - Worthing / Littlehampton / Lancing / Shoreham and surrounding towns!. We are currently working with various motor garages along the South Coast who are looking to recruit an experienced Vehicle Technicians. You will be working for a well-known brand working in excellent conditions and will...

www.am-online.com

buckrail.com

Licensed and Apprentice HVAC Installers/Technicians

Energy 1 is seeking full time, year round, Licensed HVAC Installers/Technicians and Apprentice HVAC Installers/Technicians to join our rapidly growing team in Jackson, WY. E1 is a nationally recognized design, construction, and consulting firm specializing in turnkey energy solutions for high-end residential and commercial clients. We deliver engineering, contracting, operations, maintenance, and management services - all geared toward the creation of sustainable energy systems designed to ensure comfort, harmonize with their environments, and optimize cost efficiency. We are an energetic and collaborative company, and we value people who work hard, are fun to work with, and have a positive impact on those around them.
JACKSON, WY
Tire Business

Roadside technicians face ‘high risk' situations

When it goes wrong on the road, you'll hear the vehicle cross the rumble strips, and then the hazard triangles "click" to the ground. The next moment is all about survival. Roadside tire service technicians face serious dangers each time they go out on a call, but good strategy, vehicle positioning and visibility can make all the difference.
am-online.com

Warranty Support Assistant

Warranty Support Assistant required in the Aldershot / Farnham area of Hampshire / Surrey. We are working with an Engineering company in the Farnham area who are looking to recruit a Warranty Support Assistant to join their busy team. Salary is circa 22k based on 12 month fixed term contract...
am-online.com

Workshop Controller

Workshop Controller - Reading area (Commercial Main Dealer) Hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm plus every other Saturday morning. Our client is a main commercial dealership looking to recruit a Workshop Controller to join their busy site. Workshop Controller Role:. You will have a busy and thriving workshop to...
am-online.com

Warranty Administrator

Part Time or Full Time Warranty Administrator needed by Automotive Motor Garage in the Basingstoke area. Previous experience within the motor trade is essential for this Warranty Administration role. The position is either Part Time or Full Time. Salary negotiable depending on experience. Location: Basingstoke, Hampshire. Our client is a...
chartercollege.edu

10 Important HVAC Technician Skills to List on Your Resume

As an HVAC technician, you’ll use a lot of different tools in your line of work. But the most important tool you need to begin your career is your resume. That little piece of paper shows what you’re capable of and can persuade employers to hire you for the job. It’s great if you already have a resume, but you always want to update it with new skills, talent, and experience. And you can pull info straight from the job posting to highlight where your skills are a match to the job.What makes a good HVAC resume? Be sure to include these 10 technical, technological, and soft skills.
freightwaves.com

Kar Q&A: The ‘ticking time bomb’ of technician shortage

This week, Noregon, a provider of commercial vehicle diagnostic and repair software and data analytics solutions, announced the hiring of Sandeep Kar as its chief strategy officer. Kar will be responsible for accelerating the company’s growth, development and competitive differentiation. Kar previously served as chief strategy officer for Fleet...
am-online.com

Service Administrator

My client is a Multi Franchised Dealer based in Portslade, looking to recruit a Service Administrator to join their busy department. The role is to work in the Aftersales department and to support the front-line team. Service Administrator duties will include:. Taking incoming booking calls, providing service quotes, and reserving...
am-online.com

Car dealers ‘smash’ historical trends with £50,000 November profit

Car dealers “smashed” historical automotive retail trends to record a net £50,000 profit in November, according to the latest sector KPIs published by ASE. Former ASE chairman, Mike Jones, said that he expected that the average UK car retailer would deliver record annual profitability for 2021 as a whole after the strong performance in what is “historically a difficult month”.
concordnh.gov

Job Opening - Maintenance Technician

We're hiring for a full-time Maintenance Technician within our Wastewater Treatment Division! Work includes maintenance and repair of buildings, property, motorized equipment, and wastewater systems. Skills required include carpentry, plumbing, electricity, welding, mechanics, masonry, painting, construction, heavy equipment operation, and other general trades. Availability after-hours for emergencies is critical with overtime required. Comprehensive benefits package offered. Position open until filled with a first review of applications on January 24. Apply and find more information at https://bit.ly/WWTPmainttech22.
am-online.com

New consumer car finance volumes rose 33% in November

Newly published motor finance market data from the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) has revealed that business volumes rose by a third in November. The 33% rise, to 169,989 new and used vehicles, meant that new business volumes were up 9% year-to-date at the end of the month. The value...
am-online.com

More than 90% of Vertu Motors colleagues say they enjoy their job

Vertu Motors has recorded an increase in employee satisfaction during 2021, with more than 90% of its staff members saying they enjoy their job. The data comes from the AM100 dealer group’s 2021 Colleague Satisfaction Survey, to which the highest ever number of Vertu colleagues - including technicians and service advisors in aftersales and sales executives and advisors in sales - gave their views on a wide range of topics.
