Warranty Administrator

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly everyone trying to find an at-home rapid test is not having much luck. Many stores around Minnesota are sold out. Sen. Tina Smith is among a group of senators who have written to President Joe Biden asking for easier access to tests. Starting this weekend, the Biden administration will require insurance companies to cover the costs of multiple tests a month. “It’s eight tests a month for each person, that’s 32 tests a month for a household of four and that will be a huge deal,” Smith said. The insurance reimbursements will only be for tests purchased after Jan. 15. With cases surging, the federal government plans to also launch a website this weekend with the U.S. Post Office to allow free tests to be mailed to your home. “This website is going to have access to 500 million rapid tests, not all at once, but once it gets up and running,” Smith said. Gov. Tim Walz says schools will be receiving 1.8 million tests this coming semester. The Minnesota Council of Health Plans represents most of the state’s biggest insurers. It expects to announce more information about the insurance reimbursements Thursday.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO