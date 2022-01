SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (13-16-1-0) vs BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (12-11-2-1) SAT., JAN. 15 | 7:00 P.M. | MECHANICS BANK ARENA | BAKERSFIELD, CA. Back in Bako: On Saturday, the Barracuda square off with the Bakersfield Condors for the first time since picking a 4-3 win over the Oilers affiliate on Nov. 17. Saturday marks the third meeting on the 10-game series and the first matchup at the Mechanics Bank Arena since opening night on Oct. 17 (0-1 L). The Condors enter Saturday riding the longest current point streak in the Western Conference at seven games (5-0-2-1). The Condors were forced to postopone its game on Friday due to COVID protocols.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO