ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Workshop Controller

am-online.com
 3 days ago

Robins & Day is part of Stellantis, a leading global automotive manufacturer with brands including Peugeot, Citroen, Vauxhall, Fiat and DS. We pride ourselves in looking after our people. We believe in developing you, providing a supportive and engaging place to work and offering training opportunities that keep you up to...

www.am-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

These Retail Companies Are Requiring Vaccinations for Employees

The return to office is rolling out, albeit with some delays. And some retail companies are taking a no-tolerance approach to vaccinations. The recent uptick in COVID-19 due to the Omicron variant has pushed employers to reconsider what they will allow in the office. Some employers are strongly encouraging their employees to get vaccinated — Dollar General became the first major retailer to offer a financial incentives for employees to get the shot. At the same time, President Biden’s mandate that businesses with 100 or more employees must require vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees is pending approval in the Supreme Court....
RETAIL
Footwear News

A “Retail Reset” Could Be Coming in 2022, According to Deloitte

Despite empty shelves, limited store hours and record high inflation, the future of retail is bright. Retail industry leaders are preparing for a great “retail reset” in 2022, which will change how companies meet the needs of consumers and employees, according to Deloitte’s 2022 Retail Industry Outlook that was released on Friday. “Retailers face significant challenges that will likely last beyond the pandemic, but there are also unexpected opportunities that can help them prepare for future disruptions,” said Rod Sides, vice chair and U.S. retail leader at Deloitte, in the report. “Retailers must figure out how to reset — as employers, at...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Safety#Robins Day#Stellantis#Peugeot#Citroen#Vauxhall#Fiat#Ds#Vehicle Health Checks#Aftersales Department
am-online.com

Vehicle Technician

Are you a driven, enthusiastic and motivated individual? Do you thrive in a fast paced environment? Can you deliver work class customer service?. If the answer is yes to the above then we want to hear from you! Our Jaguar Land Rover Dealership Preparation Centre in Swanley is looking to recruit a new Level 4 JLR Vehicle Technician.
CARS
am-online.com

Service Advisor

Lloyd Motors Ltd are acquiring Kia, Morecambe and are recruiting for a Service Advisor to be a part of the existing aftersales team based in Morecambe. Lloyd Motor Group is the largest prestige motor group covering Cumbria, the North East, Lancashire, North Yorkshire and the South of Scotland and has been successfully trading for over 40 years. Privately owned and family run, the company prides itself on its professional yet personal approach in dealing with and supporting its customers and staff, always committed to the communities it serves. Lloyd Motor Group currently has 6 BMW and MINI retailers as well as operating 8 franchise retailers representing brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, Kia, Honda Motorcycles and Motorrad, and 5 state of the art Bodyshops.
JOBS
am-online.com

Service Administrator

My client is a Multi Franchised Dealer based in Portslade, looking to recruit a Service Administrator to join their busy department. The role is to work in the Aftersales department and to support the front-line team. Service Administrator duties will include:. Taking incoming booking calls, providing service quotes, and reserving...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
am-online.com

Warranty Support Assistant

Warranty Support Assistant required in the Aldershot / Farnham area of Hampshire / Surrey. We are working with an Engineering company in the Farnham area who are looking to recruit a Warranty Support Assistant to join their busy team. Salary is circa 22k based on 12 month fixed term contract...
JOBS
ArchDaily

Adisaptagram Workshop / Abin Design Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Conceived with the intent of tapping the undiscovered potential of talented people in these peri-urban areas, the workshop proves to be a commercially viable endeavor that supports ADS’s professional practice while being mutually beneficial to the locals who find job opportunities and financial stability here. The project is a celebration of the love, labor, and effort that is put into the realization of various ADS structures.
DESIGN
am-online.com

Warranty Administrator

Part Time or Full Time Warranty Administrator needed by Automotive Motor Garage in the Basingstoke area. Previous experience within the motor trade is essential for this Warranty Administration role. The position is either Part Time or Full Time. Salary negotiable depending on experience. Location: Basingstoke, Hampshire. Our client is a...
JOBS
am-online.com

Wheel Repair Technician

Bowker Motor Group currently have an opportunity for a Wheel Repair Technician to join our preparation team. Duties will include removing and refitting tyres and preparing wheels for painting and diamond cutting. Training will also be provided for painting wheels and machining diamond cut alloy wheels. Good time management and...
JOBS
am-online.com

Trevor Boswell appointed head of SecretService

Trevor Boswell has been promoted to head of SecretService, having joined the business last year. He aims to lead the BookMyGarage business to help franchised dealers take advantage of the aftersales opportunities from older vehicles. Boswell has previous experience in senior aftersales roles across several high-profile brands including BMW, Porsche...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Darren Guiver-backed Moneyshake launches PCP finance alongside lease offers

The Moneyshake car leasing comparison website backed by former Group 1 Automotive managing director Darren Guiver has secured nationwide dealership coverage to offer new car buyers PCPs. The launch of PCP offers means that customers can directly compare leasing and PCP prices on new and nearly-new cars. Moneyshake, launched in...
RETAIL
am-online.com

New Ben website offers self-help tools and resources for automotive employees

Ben has launched a new website offering quick access to self-help tools which help automotive workers combat issues including mental health and money worries. While the automotive charity's website address hasn’t changed, its new platform is fully responsive across all devices and is easier to navigate with improved access to key information, Ben said.
TECHNOLOGY
am-online.com

AutoProtect Group appoints Mike Edwards as chief sales and marketing officer

AutoProtect Group has welcomed former Pendragon head of finance & insurance Mike Edwards as its new chief sales and marketing officer. Edwards is set to lead the firm’s corporate sales, strategic account development and marketing functions. He will also head up its partnerships, OEM and integration strategies, as well as DealTrak’s finance lender and broker activities.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Recruitment underway for Motorpoint's new Maidstone used car supermarket

Motorpoint has begun the process of recruiting 30 new employees ahead of the opening of its new 120-car retail site in Maidstone. The UK’s largest independent used car retail group expects to open the new facility in the former VanWise showroom on Parkwood Industrial Estate, Bircholt Road, Maidstone, in February and is looking for staff to fill vacancies in its sales, service, support and vehicle preparation departments.
BUSINESS
am-online.com

New consumer car finance volumes rose 33% in November

Newly published motor finance market data from the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) has revealed that business volumes rose by a third in November. The 33% rise, to 169,989 new and used vehicles, meant that new business volumes were up 9% year-to-date at the end of the month. The value...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Renault UK promotes Peter Horton to head of fleet and used vehicles

Renault UK has promoted its national corporate sales manager Peter Horton to head of fleet and used vehicles as the brand enters the next stage of its ‘Renaulution’ strategy. Horton will oversee the brand’s entire fleet sales division and be responsible for remarketing and residual value management as...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy