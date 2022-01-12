ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Vehicle Technician

am-online.com
 3 days ago

Vehicle Technician needed - Leatherhead / Epsom and surrounding area. We are currently working with various motor garages in Surrey who are looking to recruit Vehicle Technicians / Mechanics. You will be working for a well-known brand working in excellent conditions and will have the opportunity to grow and...

www.am-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
am-online.com

Service Advisor

Lloyd Motors Ltd are acquiring Kia, Morecambe and are recruiting for a Service Advisor to be a part of the existing aftersales team based in Morecambe. Lloyd Motor Group is the largest prestige motor group covering Cumbria, the North East, Lancashire, North Yorkshire and the South of Scotland and has been successfully trading for over 40 years. Privately owned and family run, the company prides itself on its professional yet personal approach in dealing with and supporting its customers and staff, always committed to the communities it serves. Lloyd Motor Group currently has 6 BMW and MINI retailers as well as operating 8 franchise retailers representing brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, Kia, Honda Motorcycles and Motorrad, and 5 state of the art Bodyshops.
JOBS
am-online.com

Warranty Support Assistant

Warranty Support Assistant required in the Aldershot / Farnham area of Hampshire / Surrey. We are working with an Engineering company in the Farnham area who are looking to recruit a Warranty Support Assistant to join their busy team. Salary is circa 22k based on 12 month fixed term contract...
JOBS
am-online.com

Warranty Administrator

Part Time or Full Time Warranty Administrator needed by Automotive Motor Garage in the Basingstoke area. Previous experience within the motor trade is essential for this Warranty Administration role. The position is either Part Time or Full Time. Salary negotiable depending on experience. Location: Basingstoke, Hampshire. Our client is a...
JOBS
buckrail.com

Licensed and Apprentice HVAC Installers/Technicians

Energy 1 is seeking full time, year round, Licensed HVAC Installers/Technicians and Apprentice HVAC Installers/Technicians to join our rapidly growing team in Jackson, WY. E1 is a nationally recognized design, construction, and consulting firm specializing in turnkey energy solutions for high-end residential and commercial clients. We deliver engineering, contracting, operations, maintenance, and management services - all geared toward the creation of sustainable energy systems designed to ensure comfort, harmonize with their environments, and optimize cost efficiency. We are an energetic and collaborative company, and we value people who work hard, are fun to work with, and have a positive impact on those around them.
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Vehicle Parts#Health And Safety#Full Uk Driving#Light Vehicle Repair#Btec#City Guilds#Leatherhead Epsom#Jago Consultants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
am-online.com

Workshop Controller

Workshop Controller - Reading area (Commercial Main Dealer) Hours: Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm plus every other Saturday morning. Our client is a main commercial dealership looking to recruit a Workshop Controller to join their busy site. Workshop Controller Role:. You will have a busy and thriving workshop to...
JOBS
chartercollege.edu

10 Important HVAC Technician Skills to List on Your Resume

As an HVAC technician, you’ll use a lot of different tools in your line of work. But the most important tool you need to begin your career is your resume. That little piece of paper shows what you’re capable of and can persuade employers to hire you for the job. It’s great if you already have a resume, but you always want to update it with new skills, talent, and experience. And you can pull info straight from the job posting to highlight where your skills are a match to the job.What makes a good HVAC resume? Be sure to include these 10 technical, technological, and soft skills.
JOBS
freightwaves.com

Kar Q&A: The ‘ticking time bomb’ of technician shortage

This week, Noregon, a provider of commercial vehicle diagnostic and repair software and data analytics solutions, announced the hiring of Sandeep Kar as its chief strategy officer. Kar will be responsible for accelerating the company’s growth, development and competitive differentiation. Kar previously served as chief strategy officer for Fleet...
BUSINESS
am-online.com

Service Administrator

My client is a Multi Franchised Dealer based in Portslade, looking to recruit a Service Administrator to join their busy department. The role is to work in the Aftersales department and to support the front-line team. Service Administrator duties will include:. Taking incoming booking calls, providing service quotes, and reserving...
JOBS
am-online.com

Tyre Fitter

Lloyd Motor Group is the largest prestige motor group covering Cumbria, the North East, Lancashire, North Yorkshire and the South of Scotland and has been successfully trading for over 40 years. Privately owned and family run, the company prides itself on its professional yet personal approach in dealing with and supporting its customers and staff, always committed to the communities it serves. Lloyd Motor Group currently has 6 BMW and MINI retailers as well as operating 8 franchise dealerships representing brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, KIA, Honda Motorcycles and Motorrad, and 5 state of the art Bodyshops.
CARS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Lott Implement seeks service technician

Lott Implement, an AGCO dealer in Minneapolis, Kansas, is looking for a service technician. The duties include repairing combines, tractors and hay equipment. Lott Implement is looking for someone dependable and motivated, who has their own tools, an is able to get along well with others. Immediate opening with pay...
MINNEAPOLIS, KS
am-online.com

Renault UK promotes Peter Horton to head of fleet and used vehicles

Renault UK has promoted its national corporate sales manager Peter Horton to head of fleet and used vehicles as the brand enters the next stage of its ‘Renaulution’ strategy. Horton will oversee the brand’s entire fleet sales division and be responsible for remarketing and residual value management as...
BUSINESS
concordnh.gov

Job Opening - Maintenance Technician

We're hiring for a full-time Maintenance Technician within our Wastewater Treatment Division! Work includes maintenance and repair of buildings, property, motorized equipment, and wastewater systems. Skills required include carpentry, plumbing, electricity, welding, mechanics, masonry, painting, construction, heavy equipment operation, and other general trades. Availability after-hours for emergencies is critical with overtime required. Comprehensive benefits package offered. Position open until filled with a first review of applications on January 24. Apply and find more information at https://bit.ly/WWTPmainttech22.
JOBS
am-online.com

Lloyds Banking Group partners with Zoom EV

Lloyds has partnered with Zoom EV to offer discounted charging and accident management services to new electric vehicle (EV) buyers. Prospective EV owners getting finance online through Lloyds will receive a discounted year-long subscription to the Zoom EV package. It includes discounted access to public charging networks, smart home charging...
ECONOMY
am-online.com

Toyota and Lexus launch Amazon retail channels for UK customers

Toyota and Lexus have teamed up with Amazon to launch new online stores which aim to harness the convenience of online shopping for their customers. The Japanese car brands revealed the “open all hours” concept, selling both parts and accessories for both current and recent models. Asked whether...
RETAIL
am-online.com

Recruitment underway for Motorpoint's new Maidstone used car supermarket

Motorpoint has begun the process of recruiting 30 new employees ahead of the opening of its new 120-car retail site in Maidstone. The UK’s largest independent used car retail group expects to open the new facility in the former VanWise showroom on Parkwood Industrial Estate, Bircholt Road, Maidstone, in February and is looking for staff to fill vacancies in its sales, service, support and vehicle preparation departments.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy