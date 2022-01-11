ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Library Journal – January 2022 | Vol. 07, Ed. 01

pdxfoodpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome 2022! We’re so excited for everything the new year is bringing to MWL – the new...

pdxfoodpress.com

woodbridgetownnews.com

Woodbridge Town Library News – January 2022

All information accurate at press time. Be sure to check our website woodbridgetownlibrary.org or call us before your visit for any changes to our hours or events. Our NEW Hours and Holiday Closings: The Library will be closed Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Our...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Public Library January Spotlighted Books

Winter is the perfect time to stop by the Bethel Public Library and check out the Friends’ bookshelves located on the 1st floor. January’s featured categories are: “CARTOONS & GRAPHIC NOVELS.” (Available any time the Library is open.) We also have a collection of CDs, DVDs,...
Hinton News

In The Library: Wednesday, January 12

Greetings friends and patrons, I hope your year has so far been happy. True to my word, I’m happy to report about what the grand time we had during our Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Our Youth Services Librarians are always full of fun ideas, but this event was exceptionally fan-flippin-tastic. Clusters of kids started streaming in just after eleven AM and by 11:30; we had a full bunch. “Come in! Come in!” I implored, reading Invitation by Shel Silverstein. A dozen or more dreamers, wishers, and magic bean buyers were crafting party hats, while spinning flax-golden tales to one another. It...
HINTON, WV
tkmagazine.com

Friends of the Library Announces Book & Media Sale January 21-23

The Friends of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will hold their first Book and Media Sale of 2022 January 21, 22 and 23 in the library's Marvin Auditorium. Shoppers can buy quality used books, movies, music, collectibles, activities and games. Friday night of the sale is for Friends...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
westbendnews.net

What’s Happening at Your Library in January 2022

January brings with it new beginnings and new opportunities. The library will be closed to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17, 2022. The Adult/Teen sections will have Makes and Takes available. Cookbook Club is the Third Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Call the library at 419-399-2032 for further details.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
artvoice.com

Downtown Central Library Programs January 10 – January 17

Monday, January 10 Library open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 10:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Work Experience Program. West Room. 2:00 PM 6:00 PM Board of Trustees Search Committee Meeting. Board Room. 3:30 PM 3:40 PM Facebook: Easy Asian Cooking: Chirashi Sushi (online) 6:00 PM 6:30 PM Facebook: Celebrating...
BUFFALO, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Read the Full January 2022 River Journal

Now you can read the full January 2022 issue of River Journal online. Including our round-up of Valentine’s Day dinner spots, a coversation with new Briarcliff Village Manager Josh Ringel and a look back 25 years when North Tarrytown became Sleepy Hollow. Feel free to share with all your friends who don’t receive the print issue in their mailbox every month.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Carlinville library featuring local art during January

CARLINVILLE — Carlinville Public Library is playing host to a Winter Art Show featuring works by local artists. The show, which runs through January, features works by 16 area artists in a variety of mediums. Works are set up on and around the library's bookcases, so library patrons can easily browse both reading materials and artwork.
CARLINVILLE, IL
tomahawkleader.com

Ogema Public Library to be ‘virtual oasis’ throughout January

OGEMA – Throughout January, the Ogema Public Library, W5005 Hwy. 86, Ogema, will be a “virtual Oasis for its users’ senses.”. “Bright, full-spectrum sunshine, colorful flora and fauna, ukulele and kalimba music, movies, books, kits, take-and-make projects, fruity refreshments and fun programming will place all who enter the library’s doors into a tropical environment,” a release from the library said.
OGEMA, WI
Sandusky Register

Milan-Berlin Library hosting January events

The Milan-Berlin Library District has released its January calendar of events for local adults, teens and children. The Milan Public Library is located at 19 E. Church St. in Milan and the Berlin Heights Public Library is located at 4 E. Main St. in Berlin Heights. For more information or...
BERLIN HEIGHTS, OH
wustl.edu

New Libraries Hours for January 2022 article

In light of the recently announced changes to Washington University’s spring opening plan for the Danforth Campus, including the restrictions to on-campus activities, the Washington University Libraries will be extending our winter break hours, both for Olin Library and our distributed locations, through Saturday, January 29, 2022. The hours...
WASHINGTON STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Library to hold dozens of events in January

Following a halt of the Spring Hill Public Library's in-person events last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such events have returned at the library, with January's schedule announced last week. From yoga classes to watercolor paintings, here are all the events Spring Hill residents can look forward to attending...
SPRING HILL, TN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton Community Library sets January schedule

There’s a full slate of programing for January at the Hampton Community Library. Children’s programming mask policy: Tuesdays masks are required; Thursdays masks are optional. It’s a Wonderful World Drop-in Storytime. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 11. 10 a.m. “Stories & Songs”; 10:15 a.m. “Investigate and Create”; 10:45...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Renna Media

Summit Library announces January Programs

Every Monday at 12:30 & 6:30 PM, it’s Monday at the Movies! Check the library website www.summitlibrary.org for details. On Friday, January 7th from 7-8:30 PM Mary Piekarski will be hosting her popular Trivia Night! G-rated fun for adults. Zoom only. Registration required. On Saturday, January 8th from 3-4...
SUMMIT, NJ
Renna Media

January Programs for Adults at the Cranford Public Library

The Cranford Public Library and the Cranford Unity Project are thrilled to welcome author, attorney, speaker, and activist, Robyn Gigl, to the Cranford Community Center on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. Gigl’s first novel, By Way of Sorrow, a legal thriller published in March 2021, received positive reviews from the New York Times Book Review, Publishers Weekly, and Booklist. Her latest book, Survivor’s Guilt, will be released on January 25, 2022. The series takes place in Cranford! Gigl has been honored by the ACLU-NJ and the NJ Pride Network for her work on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community; she was also selected as one of the Top 50 Women Lawyers in New Jersey for 2020 and 2021. Join the library for a book launch event for Survivor’s Guilt, including an author talk, excerpt reading, and Q&A. Books will be available for purchasing and signing. Registration is required and can be done at: eventbrite.com/e/author-talk-with-robyn-gigl-tickets-215986951787.
CRANFORD, NJ
umkc.edu

Libraries Closed December 24 - January 2

Miller Nichols Library and Health Sciences Library will be closed December 24, 2021 - January 2, 2022 for winter break, reopening and resuming regular intersession hours on January 3. Online resources including library databases, the library catalog, and electronic materials like journals, articles, and eBooks will remain available. Library chat...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library news: January Book Talk

We’ll be discussing these books in January. -Books & Beyond – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 11a.m., Jan. 19, virtual; – Fiction Book Discussion – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 7p.m., Jan. 5, virtual; – Nonfiction Book Discussion – “Fifth Sum: A New History of the Aztecs’’ by Camilla Townsend, 1p.m. and 7p.m., […]
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
whitewaterbanner.com

Memory Cafe offered at the Jefferson Library – January 10

Editor’s Note: This information was provided by the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Jefferson County. Please join the Glacial River Memory Café at the Jefferson Public Library on Monday, January 10th from 10:30 a.m.-12 pm (no obligation to stay the entire time). Join in great discussion about board games, learn about board game history, bring your own game and play a few new games!
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Panhandle Post

January themes at the Alliance Public Library

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library offers Story time on Tuesdays at 10 am and Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the Children’s Room and includes, music, puppets, birthdays and a craft. January Story Time for ages 3-6 will feature “Wintry Wonderland” on January 4 and 6, “Rubber Duckies”...
ALLIANCE, NE

