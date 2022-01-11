The Library Journal – January 2022 | Vol. 07, Ed. 01

The Cranford Public Library and the Cranford Unity Project are thrilled to welcome author, attorney, speaker, and activist, Robyn Gigl, to the Cranford Community Center on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. Gigl’s first novel, By Way of Sorrow, a legal thriller published in March 2021, received positive reviews from the New York Times Book Review, Publishers Weekly, and Booklist. Her latest book, Survivor’s Guilt, will be released on January 25, 2022. The series takes place in Cranford! Gigl has been honored by the ACLU-NJ and the NJ Pride Network for her work on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community; she was also selected as one of the Top 50 Women Lawyers in New Jersey for 2020 and 2021. Join the library for a book launch event for Survivor’s Guilt, including an author talk, excerpt reading, and Q&A. Books will be available for purchasing and signing. Registration is required and can be done at: eventbrite.com/e/author-talk-with-robyn-gigl-tickets-215986951787.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO