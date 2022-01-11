ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet our 2022 soup lineup

Cover picture for the articleThere are two soup specials every month, all made daily in our kitchen with fresh vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and legumes. Many only appear once a year, so make sure to catch your new favorite before it’s gone. Meet...

Mashed

The Real Reason Kellogg's Corn Flakes Has A Rooster Mascot

Corn Flakes are the product of a mistake. According to Serious Eats, Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, a staunch vegetarian, was immersed in a health movement known as "biological living," the tenets of which included more bathing, more exercising, and consuming less meat and more whole grains. In 1877, he was trying to create an alternative breakfast for Americans, who then typically started their day with a large meal. His quest led to the development of a dough that was inadvertently left out overnight. When the stale dough was rolled out, it flaked, and Kellogg, along with his brother Will, decided to bake it anyway. What we now know as cereal was invented in that moment.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Cabbage Soup

It’s soup season and I am HERE for it! I love cozying up to a big bowl of piping hot soup!. Today, I am sharing my Cabbage Soup recipe and I think you are going to LOVE it! I know, I know, cabbage soup doesn’t sound that exciting, BUT this is one of my favorite vegetable soup recipes.
x1071.com

The medical magic of chicken soup

MADISON, Wis. — Chicken soup is an age-old remedy to treat many different ailments and for many good reasons. Many believe there is growing evidence to support this prescription for physical and mental health. “It’s the beginning of the year, it’s cold. The body needs an extra boost during...
Popculture

Burger King Adds New Whopper Variation to the Menu, But There's a Catch

More than 60 years after it first made its debut, the Whopper is undergoing a bit of a transformation. Burger King has rolled out a brand new variation of its most iconic menu item, transforming the Whopper burger into the Whopper Melt at select locations in Ohio for a limited-scale test run that has the possibility to see the new menu item roll out nationwide.
WTHR

Flavor with Mike G features Gallery on 16th

INDIANAPOLIS — Mike Gillis, an Indianapolis food blogger, has been helping us "find the flavor" by highlighting some of best eateries to try around town. If you've ever been to Gallery Pastry Bar in downtown Indianapolis, you probably remember the smell of sweet treats that greeted you at the door or the colorful spread of pastries.
SPY

It’s National Gluten-Free Day: Try These Healthy and Delicious Gluten-Free Snacks

There are many reasons someone might avoid gluten, from a genuine gluten sensitivity to simply enjoying healthier snack choices. But for those with severe gluten sensitivity, or Celiac Disease, a serious autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to small intestine damage, going gluten-free isn’t just a preference but a necessity. Thursday, January 13 is National Gluten-Free Day here in the United States, and we wanted to mark the occasion by reviewing some of our favorite gluten-free snacks in solidarity with our gluten-intolerant brothers and sisters. A few years ago, finding great gluten-free snacks was a challenging proposition. Options were extremely...
myalbertlea.com

Taco Soup

Add onion and garlic. Cook over medium to medium-high heat, stirring often, until onions begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add taco seasoning; cook and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in black beans, corn, and diced tomatoes. Stir in tomato juice and scrape any browned bits of food off the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.
advocatemag.com

Where to find soups in our neighborhood for national soup month

January is national soup month, and it happens to be coinciding with the cold weather we’ve been having. Hot foods are always comforting in winter, and it’s fun to celebrate food-related “holidays.” So really there’s no wrong reason to have soup right now. We have...
charlestonmag.com

Broccoli & Arugula Soup

Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté for one minute. Add the garlic and continue to sauté until the onion begins to turn translucent and the garlic is fragrant, being careful not to burn the garlic. Add the broccoli florets. Stir in the salt and pepper. Cook the florets for four to five minutes, or until they turn bright green. Add the vegetable stock and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the broccoli is just tender, six to eight minutes.
The Thomasville Times

Chicken Enchilada Soup

10 ounce can red enchilada sauce, or el pato sauce. 8 ounce can condensed cream of chicken soup, or 8 ounces cream cheese. 30 ounces black beans, rinsed and drained (two 15 ounce cans) 10 ounce can rotel tomatoes and green chiles. 15 ounce can corn, drained. ½ cup onion,...
