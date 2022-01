Reports of myocarditis developing after receipt of one of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna are understandably concerning, though the complication appears rare and has typically been associated with mild consequences, if any. But it remains unclear whether myocarditis might be more of a problem as additional booster doses roll out to younger age groups that are more likely to develop the side effect.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO