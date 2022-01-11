ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Leaders highlight 2022 legislative session goals in opening day speeches

superhits1027.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — GOP leaders in the Iowa legislature are promising tax cuts, welfare reform and new state support for parents who enroll their kids in private schools. Democrats say their focus is on addressing Iowa’s workforce shortage. Senate Republican Leader of Ankeny Jack Whitver said “major,...

www.superhits1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABQJournal

Louisiana legislator to emphasize voting rights in MLK Day speech

As the U.S. prepares to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, civil rights leaders are calling on voters to honor his legacy by pushing back against laws being enacted across the country narrowing voting rights. It would disgrace and dishonor the memory of King to not speak up and...
LOUISIANA STATE
suntimesnews.com

The 2022 Legislative Session is Underway!

With the pounding of the gavel on Jan. 5, my colleagues and I began the Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly. It’s always surreal to stand in our beautiful chamber and behold the gravity of what it means to represent our community in this hallowed place. This year’s opening day was especially extraordinary because my fellow sister senators and I unveiled an exciting collaborative project, a children’s book titled, “You Can, Too!” With the goal of increasing literacy in the Show-Me State, while bringing attention to the historical number of female senators, the book highlights the unique paths of the 36 women who have taken the oath of office as Missouri state senators since our state’s inception in 1821. If you are interested in purchasing a copy of the book, contact my office.
MISSOURI STATE
WIS-TV

State leaders discuss new legislative session during Chamber’s Dinner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and leaders from both sides of the aisle at the statehouse attended the South Carolina chamber of commerce’s annual business dinner. The state leaders used this dinner as an opportunity to discuss the new legislative session that started yesterday. State Senate Majority...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Adel, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Missouri Valley, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Windsor Heights, IA
41nbc.com

Georgia’s 2022 Legislative Session begins, local lawmakers talk goals

There isn’t usually so much excitement in the air, but there was Monday. Many lawmakers were dressed in red and black in honor of the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Indianapolis, Indiana. While the excitement of the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Grassley
Person
Zach Wahls
WHO 13

Iowa House leaders outline agenda items for 2022 legislative session

DES MOINES, Iowa — The gavel came down marking the beginning of the 89th General Assembly for the Iowa Legislature Monday morning. Surplus, tax cuts and education were touched on in the Iowa House of Representatives. House Republicans outlined the workforce shortage in detail. “64,000 unemployed Iowans and 110,000 unfilled jobs,” said Iowa House Speaker […]
IOWA STATE
masonwebtv.com

House Republicans Outline Goals, Solutions for 2022 Legislative Session

[AUDIO] When the state Legislature convenes for its 60-day remote session at noon today, House Republican lawmakers say they will seek passage of legislation to make life more affordable for Washington citizens, empower parents, and focus on public safety and government accountability. Washington House Republicans’ John Sattgast reports from the state Capitol.
WASHINGTON STATE
Metro News

Wriston explains DOT’s legislative goals with session looming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston on Sunday presented his department’s desires for the regular legislative session, including bills allowing the agency to assume ownership of rental equipment and specifying the duties of secretary. Wriston spoke before members of the Joint Legislative Oversight Commission on Department...
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Legislature#Economy#Republicans#Gop#Democrats#House#Democratic#Lgbtq Iowans
superhits1027.com

DeJear says Reynolds should address critical issues now, tax relief later

DES MOINES — Deidre DeJear — the leading Democrat in the 2022 race for governor — says the state is at a critical juncture and Republican Governor Kim Reynolds should do more to address weaknesses in Iowa’s health care and education systems and find ways to attract more workers to the state.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wchsnetwork.com

Cage ready to accomplish legislative goals as session continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As state lawmakers begin the second week of this year’s regular legislative session, West Virginia State University Interim President Ericke Cage is ready to push policies to improve his institution and its services. Cage said last week on “580 Live” he gets excited about legislative...
CHARLESTON, WV
opb.org

Oregon Capitol to remain open during February legislative session

The Oregon Capitol will remain open to the public when lawmakers convene Feb. 1 for a monthlong session. In a joint statement Monday, Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek announced that while all legislative committee meetings during the upcoming 2022 session will take place virtually, the public will be allowed in the building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy