Bar exam officials to offer make-up for states that can't hold Feb. test

By Karen Sloan
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Jan 11 (Reuters) - It’s too late to move the nationwide components of the February bar exam online, the National Conference of Bar Examiners said Monday.

But the organization, which designs the multistate portions of the state attorney licensing exams, said it will makeup exam materials in late March should local health regulations prohibit giving the Feb. 23 and 24 test in person due to COVID-19. A National Conference spokeswoman did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for clarification on whether any makeup exam would be in person or remote.

National Conference officials said Monday they anticipate that most jurisdictions will stick with plans for an in-person February test. So far only Nevada has announced changes to its February bar exam in light of pandemic conditions, opting for a stripped down, remote two-day test that does not include the 200-question Multistate Bar Exam.

The rapid rise of the Omicron variant and COVID cases across the country has thrown yet another wrench into the bar exam process. For nearly two years, bar examiners have struggled to adapt to fluctuating pandemic conditions, to the frustration of many test takers.

Since October 2020, the National Conference has offered states the option of giving in-person or remote exams—with most large jurisdictions opting for remote testing. But at least some examinees have faced technical problems during each of the three remote bar examinations.

In July 2021, for example, some test takers’ computers crashed during the exam—a problem officials said was caused by the testing software provided by outside vendor ExamSoft. Examsoft has said its program used more computer memory than anticipated, causing the issue.

The National Conference said this week that due to deadlines set by ExamSoft, there is not enough time to pivot to a remote exam next month. An ExamSoft representative did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment on those deadlines.

In June, when COVID cases were trending down, the National Conference announced plans to return to all in-person testing in February, saying that format is the “best mode of administration.”

With case counts again breaking records, bar examiners across the country are mulling how to proceed. California, for example, has told examinees that they should wear a KN95 or N95 mask at the testing site, or double mask. Examinees there must also be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test.

Will this week mark the end of the remote bar exam?

Reporting by Karen Sloan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Karen Sloan reports on law firms, law schools, and the business of law. Reach her at karen.sloan@thomsonreuters.com

MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc12.com

U.S. Supreme Court set to make decision on workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandate

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - COVID-19 vaccine mandate penalties were set to begin on Monday. Last month, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said they wouldn't start issuing citations tied to the vaccine mandate until Jan. 10. Flint-area attorney Dean Yeotis said there is still a ways to go when it...
FLINT, MI
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […] The post Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Supreme Court Blocks Biden Administration Vaccine And Testing Mandate For Private Businesses

Joe Biden’s administration was dealt a setback in its effort to curb Covid, as the Supreme Court blocked a mandate that larger businesses require employees be vaccinated or submit to regular testing. The high court did uphold a requirement that health care firms that receive federal money comply with a vaccine mandate for their employees. The 6-3 ruling (read it here) is not a surprise, as justices had indicated their misgivings about the mandate in oral arguments last Friday. Biden has cited vaccine requirements at The Walt Disney Co., Netflix and Fox Corp. in arguing for the government mandate. The Department of Labor’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
