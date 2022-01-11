ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Lee Mielke: Benchmark milk price up 33 cents

By LEE MIELKE For the Capital Press

 4 days ago

The Agriculture Department announced the December Federal order Class III milk price at $18.36 per hundredweight, up 33 cents from November, $2.64 above December 2020, and the highest Class III price since May. That put the year’s average at $17.08, down from $18.16 in 2020, and compares to $16.96 in...



Comments / 0

