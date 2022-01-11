H&R Block hires new top lawyer from cannabis producer Tilray

(Reuters) - H&R Block Inc has recruited its new top lawyer from Tilray Inc, hiring Dara Redler, the Canadian cannabis producer's interim chief legal officer.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based tax preparation company said Monday that Redler will take over from Tom Gerke, who will retire after about 10 years as general counsel and chief administrative officer.

H&R Block recently sued payment company Block Inc, previously called Square Inc, claiming its new name infringed H&R Block trademarks.

Block on Jan. 7 asked a Missouri federal court to throw out the lawsuit, arguing its new name won't confuse potential customers and that it doesn't offer consumer-facing products under the name.

Redler previously worked for about 18 years at The Coca-Cola Co before joining Tilray in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was named interim chief legal officer for the cannabis producer in May 2021.

Earlier in her career, she was an associate at Alston & Bird and senior counsel at travel services company Worldspan LP, which was later acquired by travel retail platform Travelport.

A representative from Tilray did not immediately return requests for comment on Redler’s departure.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Xiumei Dong covers legal industry news, with a focus on law firm strategy and growth, in-house counsel and the Washington, D.C., legal market. Reach her at Xiumei.Dong@thomsonreuters.com.