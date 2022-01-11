ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constellation plant in Mexico may spur $2.6 billion in investment, official says

 4 days ago
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A new Constellation Brands brewery to be built in the Mexican state of Veracruz, announced after a dispute over water stymied plans for a plant on the northern border, could spark $2.6 billion in investment, a government official said. The plant in the Gulf...

Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

