U.S. Medicare plans to cover Biogen Alzheimer’s drug only for trial patients

By Thompson Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) -The U.S. government Medicare program on Tuesday said it plans to cover Alzheimer’s treatments including Biogen Inc’s Aduhelm but will require patients to be enrolled in a clinical trial, limiting access to the treatment more than many expected. Biogen shares were down 7.3% at $224 in...



