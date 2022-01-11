ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeyes finish 6th in final AP Top 25 Poll for 2021 season

By Nia Noelle
 5 days ago

Source: Sean M. Haffey / Getty


According to NBC4i, Georgia is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll , earning their second national title by beating Alabama on Monday night.

The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980.

The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the final rankings for the third time since 2011.

Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines best final ranking since winning the national championship in 1997 and their first top-10 finish since 2006.

For the full NBC4 story click here  https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/buckeyes/buckeyes-finish-6th-in-final-ap-top-25-poll-for-2021-season/

