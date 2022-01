St. Luke’s supports mandatory masking at area schools as children return to classrooms after the holiday. As the country sets daily records for positive Covid tests, masking can help slow the spread of the virus, including the highly contagious Omicron variant that now accounts for a majority of infections. This simple step will help to protect immunocompromised students and staff and help to prevent mass outbreaks and school closures.

