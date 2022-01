Trenton City Councilman Jerrell Blakely will resign at the end of the month to take a new job that will require him to move out of Trenton. “Serving Trenton in this capacity has been the honor of my life and the culmination of a lifelong desire to make a positive contribution to my hometown,” Blakely said. “I will be forever impacted by the tenacity, sagacity, and humanity of the many Trentonians I have been fortunate to learn from and serve as their Councilman.”

TRENTON, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO