5 At Home Dates That Helped Us Have Fun Again

The Netflix reality show following a group of TikTokers living in a mansion reveals how miserable being a social media influencer can be, especially when the brands are paying the rent. "At first glance, Netflix’s new reality show Hype House–about a group of young, rich TikTok influencers who live together under one roof–may simply seem like The Real World with a ring light," says Madeline Roth. "And in a lot of ways, it is, as Hype House founder Thomas Petrou notes in an early episode of the series, out Jan. 7, 'We have ten 20-year-olds living in a $5 million house together, filming content all day. It just doesn’t sound real.' But over the course of Season 1’s eight mind-numbing episodes, it becomes increasingly clear that it’s not real–because the last thing any of these bona fide social media stars want to do is film any content at all. Hype House is a show about a bunch of famous kids who hate what they do."

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO