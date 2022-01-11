ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction to Begin for I-285/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Interchange Improvement Project

 6 days ago

GDOT is beginning construction of the I-285/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard (PIB) Interchange Improvement Project. The design-build project will combine...

mount-dora.fl.us

Upcoming Improvement Project

🚧 US 441 from east of SR 44 to south of Lincoln Avenue. 🚧 Beginning Jan 18th. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will provide access management and safety improvements on U.S. 441 from east of State Road (S.R.) 44 to south of Lincoln Avenue. The purpose of this project is to improve safety along the corridor and extend the life of the existing roadway.
MOUNT DORA, FL
KTEN.com

I-35 lanes narrow for bridge construction project

LOVE COUNTY, Okla., (KTEN)-- Drivers can expect delays and slowdowns on I-35 in Love County as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation begins the next phase of its bridge construction project on Monday. "There will be slowdowns. We are reducing the speed to 60 miles an hour,” Construction Engineer Cole Vonfeldt...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
bouldercolorado.gov

City to Begin Construction on Sanitary Sewer Project, Baseline Road Closures Expected

The City of Boulder will begin construction of a sanitary sewer project to enhance aging infrastructure and improve capacity along Baseline Road and Thunderbird Road/Court. Baseline Road between 55th Street and Gapter Road will be closed for the first phase of work beginning Jan. 18, 2022, for an estimated 2-3 months. Additional traffic impacts will take place in nearby areas throughout the remainder of the project. Improvements to the sewer line are expected to be completed by June. The project includes replacing 7,300 linear feet of sanitary sewer piping. This project is needed to address aging infrastructure; increase the capacity of the wastewater collection system to help prevent back-ups like those seen during the September 2013 flood; and ensure city utility customers are served in their wastewater needs for years to come.
BOULDER, CO
Brookings Register

I-29 interchange project seeing initial progress

BROOKINGS – If you have driven south on Interstate 29 toward Sioux Falls in the past month or so, you may have noticed a change in the area south of Edgebrook Golf Course. What was once a forested shelter belt area surrounded by farmland now resembles a Martian-like terrain.
BROOKINGS, SD
floridaconstructionnews.com

Developer starts construction work on 1.3 million sq. ft. industrial project in Fort Pierce

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Stonemont Financial Group (SFG) says it has broken ground on a new two-building, 1.3-million-sq. ft. speculative industrial development adjacent to Interstate 95 in Fort Pierce. The project reflects surging real estate demand from e-commerce users and third-party logistics providers in one of the state’s fastest growing areas, the developer says in a Jan. 14 statement.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Jersey Shore Online

Construction On Route 37 To Begin This Week

TOMS RIVER – The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has just announced that parts of the shoulder on Route 37 in Toms River will be closed beginning tomorrow, January 12. Between January 12 and 13 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the shoulder on Route 37 between Thomas...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
wbap.com

Construction Project on Highway 380 Begins in Denton County

DENTON COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Department of Transportation began construction on US 380 in Denton County on Monday. According to TXDOT, the improvement project will improve mobility by increasing capacity and reducing congestion. “The improvements will bring the roadway to current safety design standards, and improve pedestrian access...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
bigrapidsnews.com

'A year of construction improvements'

BIG RAPIDS — The city of Big Rapids is looking forward to continued growth and improvement in the coming year, city manager Mark Gifford said. “Two thousand twenty-two (2022) should be a year of construction improvements, including Hemlock Park, the Rust Avenue extension, improvements to the DART facility and the new screw pump installation at the wastewater treatment plant,” he said.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
benitolink.com

Promontory Development Begins Construction

Construction is underway to connect a 90-unit development that borders the Ridgemark Country Club to Southside Road. The developer submitted building permits in November. According to agenda records, the Planning Commission approved the project, known as the Promontory development in April 2018 and the architectural plans in October 2020. The housing design includes three styles—farmhouse, Spanish and European country—on lots that vary from 8,550 square feet to about 29,000 square feet. The development will be enclosed by a combination of tubular steel, chain link, concrete and wood fencing.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Central Illinois Proud

Construction work under I-74 in Morton begins Monday

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Weather permitting, N. Main Street under Interstate 74 in Morton will be under construction starting Jan. 10, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Officials said the construction will focus on repairing the bridge pier. Traffic will have to be diverted for about a...
MORTON, IL
Coastal View

Skatepark Foundation projects construction to begin in March 2022

The city of Carpinteria has put the skatepark out for bid according to Julia Mayer, who is in charge of marketing and outreach for the Carpinteria Skate Foundation. Sealed proposals will be received at city hall until Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.; the project is estimated to cost between $1.1 million and $1.4 million. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m.
CARPINTERIA, CA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Construction begins on the Lake Borgne Marsh Creation Project

Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that construction has started on the Lake Borgne Marsh Creation Project in St. Bernard Parish. Deputy Executive Director for Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Greg Grandy said this is the largest marsh creation project that the state of Louisiana has ever undertaken. “When it’s...
LOUISIANA STATE

