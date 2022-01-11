Construction to Begin for I-285/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Interchange Improvement Project

The City of Boulder will begin construction of a sanitary sewer project to enhance aging infrastructure and improve capacity along Baseline Road and Thunderbird Road/Court. Baseline Road between 55th Street and Gapter Road will be closed for the first phase of work beginning Jan. 18, 2022, for an estimated 2-3 months. Additional traffic impacts will take place in nearby areas throughout the remainder of the project. Improvements to the sewer line are expected to be completed by June. The project includes replacing 7,300 linear feet of sanitary sewer piping. This project is needed to address aging infrastructure; increase the capacity of the wastewater collection system to help prevent back-ups like those seen during the September 2013 flood; and ensure city utility customers are served in their wastewater needs for years to come.

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO