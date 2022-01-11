Construction to Begin for I-285/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Interchange Improvement Project

Construction is underway to connect a 90-unit development that borders the Ridgemark Country Club to Southside Road. The developer submitted building permits in November. According to agenda records, the Planning Commission approved the project, known as the Promontory development in April 2018 and the architectural plans in October 2020. The housing design includes three styles—farmhouse, Spanish and European country—on lots that vary from 8,550 square feet to about 29,000 square feet. The development will be enclosed by a combination of tubular steel, chain link, concrete and wood fencing.
Comments / 0