The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 01-11-22

The Philadelphia Eagles showed why, once again, players LOVE playing for the organization. The Philadelphia Eagles week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys was meaningless for them. They really had nothing to play for and because of that, they sat most of their starters. That included cornerback Steven Nelson. But by sitting Steven Nelson in the last game of the season he failed to play in 90% of the snaps for the season. Who cares right? Well Steven Nelson should have. Because Nelson had an incentive in his contract that if he played in 90% of the snaps he would get a $375 thousand dollar bonus. But the Eagles did the right thing and as Teddy KGB would say “Paid that man his money.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO