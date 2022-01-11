ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 01-11-22

 4 days ago

(00:00-13:25) On today's best of, Mike starts by talking about believing in the Eagles. Mike understands the challenge that faces the Eagles. His biggest issue with believing is being...

The Spun

Eagles Defensive Coordinator Uses 2 Words To Describe Tom Brady

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon used two words describe Tom Brady ahead of Sunday’s playoff battle: “Trained killer.”. Stopping Brady during the postseason is practically an impossible task. The only hope is to slow him down just enough to squeak out a win. What makes Brady so special,...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Colts Radio Analyst Absolutely Destroys Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color...
NFL
Herald-Tribune

NFL Wild Card Weekend predictions: How the experts see Buccaneers vs. Eagles

Tampa Bay's best hope for getting through Wild Card Weekend may rest more on a vaunted run defense than on the arm of Tom Brady. Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl last season with the Buccaneers, will be counted on in a similar way to last season for a repeat performance. But the Bucs' opponent Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles, has something that few other opponents would've had this weekend: A really good run game.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Vikings Reportedly Line Up GM Interviews, Including Eagles’ Catherine Raiche

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ search for a new general manager has begun in earnest, with several candidates reportedly set to be interviewed. One of those candidates is reportedly Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Raiche has been with the Eagles for three seasons, earning a promotion before the 2021 season. Before that, she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years. Catherine Raiche (credit: Philadelphia Eagles) The Eagles say Raiche is “involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research.” Raiche would be the...
NFL
Tom Brady
Alaa Abdelnaby
#Mike Missanelli#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#American Football#Eagles Buccaneers
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Surprising Decision On RB Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ backfield will not be at full strength this Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Moments ago, ESPN insider Adam Schefter had an unfortunate update on running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette will not be activated from injured reserve this Saturday afternoon. That means he’ll...
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Eagles Do Right By Steven Nelson

The Philadelphia Eagles showed why, once again, players LOVE playing for the organization. The Philadelphia Eagles week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys was meaningless for them. They really had nothing to play for and because of that, they sat most of their starters. That included cornerback Steven Nelson. But by sitting Steven Nelson in the last game of the season he failed to play in 90% of the snaps for the season. Who cares right? Well Steven Nelson should have. Because Nelson had an incentive in his contract that if he played in 90% of the snaps he would get a $375 thousand dollar bonus. But the Eagles did the right thing and as Teddy KGB would say “Paid that man his money.”
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Football
Sports
The Spun

The Bucs Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ receiving corps has really taken a hit over the past few months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are around the corner. With Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL

