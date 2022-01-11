ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Absolutely Best Valentine’s Day Sprinkle Bites Cookies

kellysthoughtsonthings.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentine's Day Sprinkle Bites are great fun if you can't decide what to make and bake for your loved ones on Valentine’s Day. These bite-size treats are a bit indulgent, but oh so good. The sprinkle and heart decorations add a fun twist to the classic treat. Whipped...

kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cookie#Holiday Season#Cookie Dough#Powdered Sugar#The Cookies#Food Drink#Day Nonpareils
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Will Help You Peel Hard Boiled Eggs in Seconds

Whether you’re whipping up deviled eggs, egg salad, or just snacking on a hard boiled egg, there’s one pesky problem that always gets in the way. That’s right, we’re talking about the stubborn shell. Peeling it away from the eggy goodness inside can feel like a battle against tiny shards or take so long that you forget why you even wanted to eat it in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
StyleCaster

This $12 Kitchen Gadget Chops Garlic in Seconds & Saves You From Sticky, Smelly Fingers

When you’re cooking dinner from scratch, there can be a lot of prep involved. You have to dice onions, cube veggies, cut protein and so much more. Loads of recipes require minced garlic to add flavor, but let’s be honest, mincing the aromatic is anything but joyful. This step might be the most tedious one of the bunch, but thankfully, there’s a kitchen gadget that makes it much less annoying. Chef’n’s GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper does all the work for you. It’s the tiniest, simplest appliance that can mince up to three whole cloves of garlic in one go. The brand couldn’t have...
RECIPES
bestproducts.com

The Best Valentine’s Day Decorations for a Lovely Atmosphere at Home

It's true: We'll never outgrow the warm and fuzzy feelings that Valentine's Day inspires. If your Valentine's Day is an at-home affair once again this year — whether it's between just you and your sweetie or with a small, safely assembled group of friends — we highly recommend investing in some Valentine's Day decorations to set the right mood.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Valentine’s Day Delivery Gifts for a Romantic Celebration from a Distance

Relationships have suffered a lot in the last two years. Couples were perhaps separated by quarantine or stay-at-home orders, and new relationships suffered as many of the most romantic and meaningful date spots were not open or not an option. We hoped this Valentine’s Day would go back to normal, perhaps with travel or a romantic dinner at a favorite restaurant on the agenda. But with Omicron ruining everyone’s plans, some are once again examining the very real possibility that Valentine’s Day will have to be a quiet night at home. Or, worse, a virtual date involving a partner isolated in...
CELEBRATIONS
arcamax.com

On Valentine's Day, say it with chocolate

On Valentine’s Day, chocolate is romance. On Valentine’s Day, romance is chocolate. Either way, there is a definite mid-February correlation between love and the popular product of refined cacao beans. They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. They say candy is dandy. In...
LIFESTYLE
ETOnline.com

The Best Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services to Gift This Valentine's Day

There's nothing quite like the gift of a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers or a longer-lasting houseplant to express that you're thinking of someone. With Valentine's Day approaching, there's no time like the present to order some blooms for that special person in your life!. Whether you're hoping to freshen...
LIFESTYLE
Wiscnews.com

The best Valentine's Day present for a new relationship

Valentine’s Day can bring on feelings of excitement, nervousness and even panic. More often than not, those in newer relationships often feel the latter. What is the ideal gift for someone whom you are still getting to know? You’re sure to find many different answers. Fortunately, there are some gifts that just about anyone will enjoy.
RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

It’s National Gluten-Free Day: Try These Healthy and Delicious Gluten-Free Snacks

There are many reasons someone might avoid gluten, from a genuine gluten sensitivity to simply enjoying healthier snack choices. But for those with severe gluten sensitivity, or Celiac Disease, a serious autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to small intestine damage, going gluten-free isn’t just a preference but a necessity. Thursday, January 13 is National Gluten-Free Day here in the United States, and we wanted to mark the occasion by reviewing some of our favorite gluten-free snacks in solidarity with our gluten-intolerant brothers and sisters. A few years ago, finding great gluten-free snacks was a challenging proposition. Options were extremely...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy