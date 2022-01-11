ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Policy addresses drones over school property

By STAFF REPORT
Wilkes Journal Patriot
 4 days ago

The Wilkes school board approved a new policy Monday night that addresses use of drones over school property. The policy says anyone who isn’t a representative of the Wilkes schools wanting to operate an...

www.journalpatriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Schools change COVID-19 quarantine policy

The Coweta County School System has modified its COVID-19 procedures to allow students and staff who show no symptoms after exposure to the virus the option of attending school and work during what would normally be their quarantine period. Vaccination status is not taken into consideration. School officials modified the...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
knuj.net

Dist. 88 School Board approves policy

The New Ulm School Board took action Thursday, unanimously approving a policy on mandatory vaccination to safeguard employees, during its work session; the policy was an addition to the board’s agenda. The school is required by the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to develop a policy that supports the requirements of the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) as it relates to COVID vaccination requirements for organizations with 100 or more employees. The requirements apply only to staff, not students. Supt. Jeff Bertrang said the vaccination; testing and face-covering policy is a federal requirement that is currently in play while it is reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court. Beginning Feb. 9, 2022 any unvaccinated employees must be tested for COVID- 19 once every seven days. Bertrang said the district will need to document the testing. Any staff member testing positive for COVID will be immediately removed from the school until they have recovered. Bertrang said this was already practiced at the district, but is included in OSHA requirements.
NEW ULM, MN
Oxford Eagle

OSD Superintendent further addresses COVID at Oxford Schools

The Oxford School District is experiencing a shortage in teachers and faculty who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure. OSD Superintendent Bradley Roberson confirmed a total of 107 out of about 500 staff members, about 20%, were out due to COVID-19. Roberson was unable to confirm the number of classes and students in quarantine and the number of staff members out at each school campus.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board
College Media Network

Property taxes should not fund public schools

Everyone deserves a quality education no matter their economic background. In order to attain this, public schools should not be funded by property taxes. Public education stems from the idea that the community should take care of its children’s education. The Massachusetts Bay Colony started this because it saw...
EDUCATION
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw City Schools return to mandatory mask policy

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw City Schools have decided to return to a mandatory mask policy when students return for the spring semester. According to Superintendent David Wofford, the mask policy will be in effect for all faculty and students until Jan. 17, 2022. He said at this time, they will re-evaluate the policy. Mobile […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WIBW

USD 454 parents address school board over transparency issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around thirty parents came to the USD 454 Burlingame Board of Education meeting Wednesday night over what they say are issues with how the board is handling issues within the district.. No parent at the meeting wanted to speak to 13 NEWS on camera and the...
BURLINGAME, KS
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Small Washington state school district sues over property tax funding

(The Center Square) – In a case that could have a significant statewide impact, a small rural school district in Washington state has filed a lawsuit arguing the state is failing students due to the poor condition of school buildings. Tom Ahearne is representing the Wahkiakum School District that...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kiow.com

West Hancock Schools Set Emergency Policy in Place

The West Hancock Community School is facing an OSHA mandate that forces businesses and organizations with over 100 employees to have in place a vaccination and testing program. The school board had set up a policy that could be put in place if needed. Part of the problem has to do with the U. S. Supreme Court taking up the issue in a case to be presented Friday that may repeal the mandate. During that time between the presentation of the case and the decision, districts in the area must comply with the order or face fines of $10,00or more.
EDUCATION
Wbaltv.com

Committee approves statewide face mask policy in schools

TOWSON, Md. — An emergency statewide masking policy that wasproposed before COVID-19 infection rates began to climb takes effect in Maryland schools immediately. After a hearing Wednesday morning, the General Assembly's Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review voted 11-5 to approve a school masking regulation to last for 180 days starting Wednesday.
MARYLAND STATE
wevv.com

COVID-19 Surge not Affecting School Policies in the Bluegrass

Covid cases continue to increase across our tri-state and across our nation and surge into Western Kentucky as all of our bluegrass counties are now in the red, but some local school districts report that the local surge isn’t affecting their student populations. “So far, it’s kind of stayed...
EDUCATION
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry school district mask policies, COVID precautions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School is back, or nearly back, in session for many students across the Lowcountry after winter break. Dorchester District Two (DD2) was set to resume Monday but canceled school because of severe weather, while Charleston and Berkeley County School Districts resume on Tuesday. CCSD leaders implemented a mask mandate that will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wiscassetnewspaper.com

DOE updates COVID-19 general policies for schools

AUGUSTA – The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) and the Maine Department of Education has announced further revisions to the Maine CDC’s public health guidance for responding to a positive case of COVID-19 in schools. These revisions come in advance of students returning from...
AUGUSTA, ME
Sheridan Media

Vaccine Policy Addressed by City Council

The Sheridan City Council met for their first regularly scheduled business meeting of the year Monday night. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The City Council elected to not take action on a draft vaccination, testing and face covering policy. The decision was announced by Mayor Pro Tem Aaron Linden just prior to over an hour of public comment in opposition to the proposed policy and federal vaccine mandate. The draft policy is in response to the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 employees. In November, OSHA issued a Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard, or ETS that requires that businesses with at least 100 employees ensure that their workers are vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering. A federal appeals court had temporarily blocked the rule, but the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on December 17th in a consolidated action, meaning that employers will have to comply unless the U.S. Supreme Court rules otherwise. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments this upcoming Friday regarding the legal challenge to the vaccine mandate. City Human Resources Director Heather Doke.
SHERIDAN, WY
jhu.edu

Will Biden’s Infrastructure Bill Address the Legacy of Racist Transportation Policies?

Existing neighborhoods broken apart by major highways. Rural areas that are internet deserts. Unreliable or fragmented public transportation systems. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, signed by President Biden on November 15, 2021, provides funding to states to address all of these problems. And it has enormous potential to improve communities’ and individuals’ health, says Keshia M. Pollack Porter, PhD ’06, MPH, professor in Health Policy and Management and vice dean for faculty at the Bloomberg School.
EDUCATION
sylacauganews.com

Alexander City Schools reinstate mask mandate policy

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Alexander City Schools (ACS) have reinstated its mandatory mask mandate following a spike of COVID-19 cases. The school system has enacted the measure after a record number of average cases per day was recorded in Tallapoosa County. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has symptoms that...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Ellsworth American

City School Board threatened with lawsuits over masking policies

ELLSWORTH — A half-dozen community members stepped to the podium Jan. 13, using strong terms and, in one case, threatening a lawsuit, to inform the city School Board that they feel masks harm students and provide no benefit against COVID-19 transmission. The comments continued a debate that has dogged board members since well before the school year began.
ELLSWORTH, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy