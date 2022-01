According to NBA.com, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is averaging 14.9 points per game in the paint this season. Why is that notable? A couple of reasons. One, it's by far and away the highest mark of Morant's young career, up from 10.7 in his rookie season and 10.6 in his sophomore season. Two, it's the third-highest mark in the entire league this season, trailing only a pair of 7-footers in Giannis Antetokounmpo (15.6) and Nikola Jokic (15.3).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO