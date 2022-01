Quick: Name an album released in 2021 that will go down in history as an all-time classic. Other than Adele’s 30 (if for nothing other than being an Adele record), I can’t think of many. Yes, there were plenty of commercially successful albums, but nothing on the level of an Achtung Baby, American Idiot, or Blood Sugar Sex Magick, blockbuster records that we will be listening to for decades to come.

