All four wrestlers win for Liberty

Alex Geschwill earned third place in the 120-pound division, going 3-1 with a pair of pinfall victories.At the Dayton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8, Kennedy through down with 20 other teams from across Oregon and southwest Washington and picked up a fair share of victories against teams of all sizes. A pair of Kennedy's girls wrestlers also took part at the invitational. Alex Geschwill went 3-1 on the day, earning a 9-1 major decision over Sutherlin's Hailey Holgat, pinning Rainier's Daysha Holmes in 32 seconds and pinning Holgat in 2:31 to take third place. Kennedy's Kira Boitano...

1 DAY AGO