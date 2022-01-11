All four wrestlers win for Liberty

NORTH KANSAS CITY — The girls wrestling team of Liberty competed at the Joe Crouthers Girls Invitational at North Kansas City High School on Friday, Jan. 7. The Blue Jays finished in fourth place with 41.5 points while Winnetonka was the...
Alex Geschwill earned third place in the 120-pound division, going 3-1 with a pair of pinfall victories.At the Dayton Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8, Kennedy through down with 20 other teams from across Oregon and southwest Washington and picked up a fair share of victories against teams of all sizes. A pair of Kennedy's girls wrestlers also took part at the invitational. Alex Geschwill went 3-1 on the day, earning a 9-1 major decision over Sutherlin's Hailey Holgat, pinning Rainier's Daysha Holmes in 32 seconds and pinning Holgat in 2:31 to take third place. Kennedy's Kira Boitano...
Friday was a good night for the parish’s District 1-5A teams. Parkway, Airline, Benton and Haughton were all winners,. Parkway defeated Captain Shreve 56-17 at Parkway. Airline edged Byrd 46-44 at Airline. Benton got past Southwood 55-53 at Benton. Haughton downed Natchitoches Central 48-39 in Natchitoches. Parkway (19-2, 6-0)...
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -No. 10 Augustana wrestling defeated No. 21 Northern State in a Thursday night NSIC dual. The Vikings totaled 23 team points and saw seven wrestlers earn victories. Augustana moves to 3-3 overall and 3-0 in NSIC action. Northern State was handed its first NSIC dual loss of the year as the Vikings own the most wins in the conference and are one of three unbeaten teams remaining.
Results Courtesy Coach Brian Buri, Photos Courtesy Jessie Otten. With almost a full lineup after coming off a Covid pause, the EP Wrestling team celebrated Senior Night grabbing two TRAC wins defeating Monmouth-Roseville and Mendota. Five seniors were honored before the meet: Elijah Friedrichsen, Dylan Chandler, Nick Ballard, Andrew Bomleny,...
ADRIAN — The Addison, Adrian and Madison boys and girls bowling teams, along with the Clinton boys bowling squad, took part in Saturday’s Madison Baker Bash at Lenawee Recreation, with the Maple boys winning their side of the competition.
Even if they had to do it without the services of a couple bowlers...
LIBERTY — Rivalry night at Liberty North led the Eagles and Liberty to face off Thursday, Jan. 13. The Blue Jays were victorious ,wining 49-12, but there were flashes of brilliance from Liberty North as well. The evening opened up with a major decision as Liberty’s Hunter Taylor won...
Liberty (12-6, 3-0) was able to defeat FGCU (11-7, 2-2) by a final score of 78-75 on Saturday night from Alico Arena in Fort Meyers, Florida. The Flames were led by a school record 48 points by Darius McGhee. “I’m proud of our group,” said Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay...
WACO, Texas (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored the game’s final six points and finished with 19 as Oklahoma State beat No. 1 Baylor 61-54 on Saturday, giving the Bears consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years. The Bears (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) are likely...
HORSHAM >> After building an 8-0 lead in the opening period of his 172-pound match Wednesday night, things got a bit precarious for Wissahickon wrestling’s Nathanael Chez early in the second. “That headlock – I was not ready for that,” Chez said. “That was a little scary but got...
WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - The OSAA first added a girls' division at the state wrestling tournament in 2018, and the future of the sport is brighter than ever. In this high school spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a champion from West Linn as she has eyes on the ultimate prize.
KEARNEY — A perfect screen by Ella Lawrence, a perfect pass by Kaitlin Davis and a perfect seal and finish by Natalie Hill gave Liberty the final basket in their 51-50 overtime win over Park Hill in the Kearney Classic Championship on Friday, Jan. 14. It was this piece...
ASHLAND — University of Findlay combined a stifling zone defense with a huge advantage at the foul line in the second half to snag a 56-54 men’s basketball victory over Ashland in Great Midwest Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon at Kates Gymnasium.
The Oilers’ switch to a 2-3 zone fueled a 15-2 surge...
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — The Decatur community is rallying behind the now-three-time 2A state champs Bellmont Braves wrestling team. The Braves wrestling team beat Jay County 56 to 15 to win the 2A Team State Championship. This is their third time winning the state title in 2A, previously winning in 2020 and 2016.
Harrison advanced six wrestlers into championship matches, with two winning championships, en route to a second-place finish in the North Central Conference. Senior Tristen Hood scored a 16-0 tech fall victory in the 152-pound semifinals and earned a third-period pin in the championship match while sophomore Ethan Popp had two pins at 170 pounds before a 4-1 decision win in the championship to lead the Raiders, who compiled 209.5 team points, behind champion Kokomo's 223.
KEARNEY— Here are the recipients of the fall awards from Kearney athletics this past season. Congrats to the Kearney athletes that were awarded these honors. Alex Kinstler ( All-State) Cody Adams (All-State) Kyler Chappell (All-State) Jackson Elsea (All-State) Football. Ian Acosta (First Team All-Conference, First Team All-District, Second Team...
GLADSTONE — On Wednesday, Kearney defeated Savannah, St. Pius X and Winnetonka at the Gladstone Community Center. The highlight for the Bulldogs was winning all three relays on the night. In the 200-yard medley, the team of Claire Woehrman, Macy James, Tori Tarr and Mallory Jury took home the...
Missouri secondary coach Aaron Fletcher will be leaving the program for a role at Arizona State, according to a report Thursday by Yahoo Sports college football reporter Pete Thamel. MU later confirmed to The Kansas City Star that Fletcher is leaving but not the destination. Fletcher joined the MU staff...
Riley Robell delivered the hammer at the end of the afternoon and Bishop McDevitt wrestlers cruised to a team title at the New Oxford Invitational on Saturday. The Crusaders led the tournament field with four individual champs, six finalists and 11 medalists to roll to the team crown with 219 points, topping Canton (180), Carlisle (168.5), York Suburban (168.5) and La Salle (114).
LIBERTY — Liberty and Liberty North went toe-to-toe on Thursday night. There were three bouts that would settle the night between the rivals. In the first match, Liberty’s Madison Buell faced Liberty North’s Elora Williams in the 135-weight class. Buell was able to pin Williams near the end of round three as the Blue Jays were able to win the first match.
