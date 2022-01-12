ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

UPDATE: Rogers out of at-home COVID tests

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9tqH_0dj46rCc00

UPDATE : The Rogers Fire Department posted to its Facebook page that tests have run out. The department said it will use the social media account to share when supplies are replenished.

COVID-19 at-home test rollout: where to get at-home tests in Arkansas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers will begin distributing at-home COVID-19 tests in two formats beginning on January 12.

A release from the city states that individuals are allowed to pick up one box for themselves and up to three boxes if they need tests for their families. There are two tests per box.

“It is imperative that people are considerate of others and only obtain the quantity of tests necessary,” the statement notes.

The first opportunity to obtain a test kit will be a drive-thru process in the parking lot of Fire Station 1 at 301 N. 1st St., beginning at 9 a.m. Tests will be given out until they are gone.

The second opportunity will be a delivery service performed by firefighters for citizens with no transportation or with mobility issues. Those individuals needing a test delivered must register online at: rogersar.gov/covidtest.

Tests will be delivered as long as supplies last. The city states that additional tests are likely to arrive in the coming weeks and will be delivered accordingly.

For distribution information please contact Fire Chief Tom Jenkins at tjenkins@rogersar.gov. For information from the city of Rogers, please contact Peter Masonis at 479-418-1341.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
Rogers, AR
Coronavirus
Rogers, AR
Government
Rogers, AR
Sports
Rogers, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

More school districts added to pink, purple zones on ACHI’s map for new COVID-19 infections

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on January 13 that the number of school districts with new infection rates of 50 or more per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period remained at 226. However, the number of districts with more than 100 new cases per 10,000 residents increased by 10, and the number of districts with more than 200 new cases increased by three.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Retirement community tightens COVID-19 policies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senior living facilities are once again tightening COVID-19 policies to keep vulnerable residents safe during rising COVID-19 cases in the Natural State. Butterfield Trail Village has about 400 residents in total. Medical Services Director, Jay Green, said they are doing everything they can to keep staff and residents safe. “We continue […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy