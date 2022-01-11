H.S. Basketball: Franklin Tech’s Ty Sadoski, Mohawk Trail’s Stella Clark top scoring leader lists

When/where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. TV/radio: ESPN2; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About No. 19 Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1 Big 12): The Red Raiders are one of the hottest teams in college basketball. They have defeated Kansas, Baylor and Oklahoma State in consecutive games to climb to the top of the Big 12 standings. It seems they deserve their No. 19 ranking under first-year coach Mark Adams. They play strong defense just like they used to under Chris Beard, ranking fourth nationally in adjusted efficiency, according to Ken Pomeroy. But they are also efficient on offense this year. Terrence Shannon, who is expected to return to the lineup after missing the past seven games, leads a group of four different players who average 10 points per game.

WICHITA, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO