Basketball

H.S. Basketball: Franklin Tech’s Ty Sadoski, Mohawk Trail’s Stella Clark top scoring leader lists

Athol Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiguring out who the top scorers in the area will be this winter has proven to be difficult for a number of reasons. As COVID continues to linger and have an impact on the basketball season, games have been postponed and players have missed time. That’s left the data all over...

KLEM

Keaten Bonderson Becomes Gehlen Catholic’s All-Time Scoring Leader

Keaten Bonderson has proven to be an efficient scorer over his almost three years on the Gehlen Catholic basketball team. He proved it again in Thursday night’s 76-54 win over Trinity Christian by attaining a record that hasn’t been broken in 18 years. Bonderson broke Gehlen Catholic’s all-time...
BASKETBALL
Wichita Eagle

K-State Wildcats vs. Texas Tech: Men’s basketball lineups, TV, time, score prediction

When/where: 11 a.m. Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. TV/radio: ESPN2; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About No. 19 Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1 Big 12): The Red Raiders are one of the hottest teams in college basketball. They have defeated Kansas, Baylor and Oklahoma State in consecutive games to climb to the top of the Big 12 standings. It seems they deserve their No. 19 ranking under first-year coach Mark Adams. They play strong defense just like they used to under Chris Beard, ranking fourth nationally in adjusted efficiency, according to Ken Pomeroy. But they are also efficient on offense this year. Terrence Shannon, who is expected to return to the lineup after missing the past seven games, leads a group of four different players who average 10 points per game.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

K-State breaks losing streak, beats #19 Texas Tech, 62-51

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — After not finding the win column since Jan. 1, the K-State Wildcats found a way to win against the red-hot, 19th ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. Nigel Pack was the leading scorer for the team with 14 on 5-of-14 shooting, with Mark Smith (12) and Mike McGuirl (10) right behind him […]
MANHATTAN, KS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TCU Edges Oklahoma In Overtime 59-58

Charles O’Bannon’s baseline 3-pointer with 27.3 seconds remaining in overtime proved to be the winner in TCU’s 59-58 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. After O’Bannon’s basket, coming off an assist from Mike Miles, Elijah Harkless cut the lead to one on a layup. Miles missed the front end of a one-and-one and Oklahoma got the rebound, but Harkless missed a well-guarded jumper from the right elbow at the buzzer.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Argus Leader

South Dakota State basketball stays hot with win over Denver

BROOKINGS – It was Alex Arians’ turn Saturday at Frost Arena, and the Jackrabbit guard stepped up and led the way as South Dakota State held off Denver 80-62 in front of 1,595 fans for their sixth straight win to begin conference play. Arians, a 6-foot-4 junior who has alternated between point guard...
BASKETBALL
Berkeley Beacon

Men’s basketball team takes down previously undefeated Clark

Emerson’s men’s basketball team earned their first conference win Wednesday night, putting up a score of 72-59 to defeat Clark University on their home court. Prior to winter break, the Lions were 7-2 and only faced non-conference opponents. The team returned to the court for its first NEWMAC game away at Babson College on Jan. 5 and lost a close 80-73. Senior center Jarred Houston had a triple-double with 24 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 blocks in the loss.

