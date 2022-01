On Dec. 4, 2021, Dr. Robert Levine passed peacefully at the age of 84 with his family at his bedside in Stuart, Fla. Dr. Levine grew up on the Vineyard, which he would forever call his home, prior to attending Northfield Mount Hermon School, Colby College, and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. During this period, Bob served as a captain in the Air Force, working as a dentist. Bob had many hobbies, and was gifted at all of his pursuits in life. A competitive athlete, he loved golf and tennis. He enjoyed playing with his family and friends while imparting his expertise to those around him.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO