So what did Dave Grohl do before he was in the Foo Fighters? Well, he was in Nirvana, right? What about before that. He was in a DC-based band called Scream. Well, what about before that? Let’s see: in his life, Dave has worked in a garden nursery; he was a stonemason; he was a clerk at a Tower Records store in Washington, and when he was sixteen he had an awful job at a Shakey’s Pizza Parlour restaurant. And before that, he spent two years in a Catholic School.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO