ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Butter Bell is TikTok’s New Favorite Kitchen Appliance

By Brian Ashcraft
thehiu.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. God let me know I’m not the only one on this butter bell Tiktok. And while we’re at it, tell me I’m not the only one who doesn’t know what...

thehiu.com

Comments / 0

Related
30Seconds

Fluffernutter Cookies Recipe: Peanut Butter & Marshmallow Fluff Lovers, This Is Your New Favorite Cookie Recipe

With a love for peanut butter cookies and a soft spot for marshmallow crème, my eyes got wide as saucers when I ran across a recipe for fluffernutter cookies. Yes, please. The original recipe called for peanut butter chips, but thinking that was a bit much and not needed, I omitted them. This fluffernutter cookie recipe does get messy and takes some patience when applying the marshmallow fluff, but the end result is so worth it. If you love fluffernutter sandwiches, try this cookie recipe ASAP.
RECIPES
Mashed

This TikTok Influencer Inspired Ree Drummond To Clean Up Her Kitchen

When you imagine Ree Drummond's kitchen, you likely picture something straight off a Pinterest board. You can just see it now: gorgeous hand-painted mixing bowls stacked neatly on shelves, a perfectly organized pantry where everything is lined up and in its proper place (no expired jars of pasta sauce here!), and a fridge where eggs are kept in a ceramic carton, milk is in a pretty glass jar, and the produce is arranged in individual bins. After all, this is the same celebrity chef who told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that you should have a "small workspace inside the pantry. That way you can carve meat, prep veggies, or anything else you'd like to do outside of the traffic flow if you have a bunch of people over." Talk about living the kitchen dream.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

This mesmerizing Amazon kitchen gadget that went viral on TikTok is only $19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We seriously can’t get over how many awesome Amazon kitchen gadgets there are out there these days. And the best part is the fact that most of the cool stuff you can find out there is affordable. In fact, it’s priced so reasonably that you’d have to be crazy not to get it.
TECHNOLOGY
finehomesandliving.com

Useful Tools and Appliances That Every Kitchen Should Have

Kitchens are the heart of many households, and kitchens without appliances are like hearts with no blood. The kitchen is often where most people spend their time in the house, so your kitchen must be fully stocked with all the necessary tools and appliances you need to cook up a feast for friends or family members.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Collins
StyleCaster

These Are The 5 Best-Rated Kitchen Appliances on Amazon—Here’s Whether They’re Worth Buying

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been in a non-stop cleaning and organization mood around your since the new year started. Because of the fever-dream state I’ve been living in, I quickly realized that my small, cluttered kitchen had an overwhelming amount of kitchen gadgets and appliances that I barely ever use. There are so many blender parts, or slow cookers that hardly do their job—not to mention all of the old and outdated random appliances I’d find that barely work. So, if your kitchen is in a state of frenzy, know that you’re not alone. You and I both could...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Our 10 Favorite Kitchen Drawer Organizers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you find yourself frustrated with the stack of silverware that keeps your kitchen drawer from shutting or the spatula you just can't find when you need it, we have a simple solution for you: drawer organizers. These simple divided trays make it easier to keep your utensils in order so you can grab what you need when you need it. Whether it's bamboo or plastic, expandable or compact, there's an organizer for every kitchen. Here are 10 great options.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Shop Dash’s new line of kitchen essentials for healthy cooking in 2022

As we enter a new year, some of the best resolutions abound: workout more, sleep more, journal more. But cooking more results in yummy treats to eat — and we love that. On days where you’re not perusing the websites of some of the best meal kits we tried — or using our favorite meal prep containers — you’ll be movin’ and groovin’ in the kitchen.
LIFESTYLE
ourcommunitynow.com

You'll Soon Be Able to Order Delivery From the 'TikTok Kitchen'

The delivery-only restaurants will open nationwide by the end of the year. TikTok is becoming so much more than a video app. It's a cultural-changing phenomenon—and one of the biggest impacts has been in the world of food. (We've written many articles on the subject of TikTok food, in case you were wondering: Potato Cake, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Accordion Potatoes.) And now? TikTok is looking to get into the restaurant game.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appliance#New Favorite#The Bell#Bells#The Butter Bell#Stylecaster#Bellabooslunchesofficial
themanual.com

TikTok ‘Ghost Kitchens’ Featuring Viral Foods to Open in March

Who can say “no” to KitKat cheesecake? Apparently not too many people, based upon the several million views and several hundred thousand loves the November TikTok creation received. From tasty treats like whipped coffee to cooking tricks like juicy smash burgers, crispy bacon twists, and pasta chips and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Miami Herald

This Brand New Body Butter From Kopari Is Already a Fan-Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s official: Winter is here. Just like Punxsutawney Phil determines whether there will be a longer winter or an early spring on Groundhog Day, our dry skin is the tell-tale sign of cold weather. And just like in the movie Groundhog Day, this misery repeats itself over and over. Our hands are cracked and brittle, and our body craves moisture and hydration. Unfortunately, our go-to lotions only act as a temporary fix — we need a premium product that will solve our winter woes.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
goodhousekeeping.com

Alex Drummond's 'Favorite Kitchen Gadget' Chills a Wine Bottle in Two Minutes

Raise your hand if you've searched ever "how to chill a bottle of wine fast?" Anyone who's ever hosted unexpected guests, tried to clear out extra space in their fridge, or decided they could go for a last-minute refreshment has probably hunted for the answer to this perennial question. It usually involves a salted ice bath, lots of spinning, and roughly five to ten minutes of your time. But what if we told you that there's a much easier way?
LIFESTYLE
coolthings.com

Can’t Cook? Let These Smart Kitchen Appliances Guide You In Making Delicious Meals

No, you don’t need an AI-powered appliance to whip up the most delicious meals in the kitchen. They can, however, help a lot in making the work just a little bit easier. At times, the right smart kitchen appliance can even turn an erstwhile laborious cooking session into a set-and-forget affair. If you spend time in the kitchen, then you know just how much work can go into preparing just a single meal, not to mention all the cleanup you have to do after it. And if there’s an appliance out there that can cut down that work, hasten the waiting time, or let you stride off into the living room to catch up on the new season of The Witcher while dinner cooks, taking advantage of any convenience it can offer is the only sensible thing to do.
ELECTRONICS
coastalillustrated.com

KITCHEN UPDATES: Favorite colors, backsplashes + fixtures

Picturing a home without a kitchen is nearly impossible. This one room is the heart of the home. Although its principal function is to prepare and cook meals, over the years, it has become so much more. It’s not a stretch to say the kitchen is the epicenter of the home.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
Allure

Why Palmer's Cocoa Butter Has Been My Favorite Moisturizer for Almost 30 Years

The drugstore staple doesn't get enough love, our editor thinks. Here, she explains why it remains her holy-grail product. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Anyone else's skin dry as...
SKIN CARE
WFAA

New Year Kitchen Refresh

Looking to upgrade your small kitchen appliances in the new year? Here's a great new collection from Dash so you can outfit your kitchen in style and on a budget.
HOME & GARDEN
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy