FHS Leadership Class donates to Shoeboxes of Love

The Bush Institute's Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program (VLP) is increasing the impact and developing the skills of those who serve our Nation's veterans. The program is aimed at individuals working in businesses, nonprofit organizations, education, and other sectors, who are looking for more meaningful ways to help our Nation's veterans. Robert McDonald, the Bush Institute April and Jay Graham Fellow and the eighth Secretary of Veterans Affairs, has been one of VLP's greatest supporters and advocates since the program began in 2018. In the above video, Secretary McDonald discusses the value of the Bush Institute's Stand-To Veteran Leadership Program and encourages veteran-serving leaders to apply to the Class of 2022.

MILITARY ・ 12 DAYS AGO