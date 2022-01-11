Major milk shortage to hit Australia as suppliers raise 'enormous concerns' nation-wide staff shortages will shutdown processing facilities

Australians are being warned to prepare for a possible milk shortage as supply chain issues continue to bite amid the Covid-19 outbreak across the country.

Despite being unaffected by the supply crisis so far, the milk industry says it has 'enormous concerns' about supply issues in the coming days.

It warns milk processing facilities could be forced to shutdown due to a shortage of workers, while a shortage of truck drivers could stop processed milk from being picked up.

'Farmers milk their cows seven days a week and they can’t store milk in a vat on farm if the tanker doesn’t come to pick it up,' said Australian Dairy Products Federation president Grant Crothers told the Sydney Morning Herald.

'Supply could deteriorate any time, it’s a factory-by-factory, shift-by-shift scenario.'

Meanwhile, urgent health meetings continue to take place on which business sectors will have COVID-isolation rules relaxed after rapidly rising virus numbers led to widespread supply chain issues.

Talks between federal ministers and industry took place overnight and will pick up again on Wednesday to help address coronavirus-induced staff shortages.

Supply chains of essential services have been severely impacted by the outbreak, with thousands of people isolating after having contracted the virus or being designated a close contact.

The supply issues have forced some major food retailers to enforce product limits on several items.

Discussions have been held between acting Small Business Minister Anne Ruston and industry groups.

The talks come after the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee released preliminary advice on Monday for grocery supply workers, which would allow them to come out of isolation and back to work if they test negative after being a close contact.

The advice will be presented to national cabinet when it next meets on Thursday.

Work is also under way to expand the advice to other essential sectors such as medical suppliers, aviation, childcare and education.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set on Wednesday to meet with the National Coordinating Mechanism and ministers to discuss possible changes to the AHPPC advice.

Among the changes are that essential services should ensure workers receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

Staff in essential services would be able to continue to work after an exposure provided they have a negative rapid test, with regular rapid testing afterwards.

The exact timing of how often the rapid testing would need to be undertaken for employees is yet to be determined.