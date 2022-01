Registration is required for this activity. This hike will be at Borderland State Park but on trails that aren't as often hiked as around the ponds. The hike will be 6 - 7 miles in about 3.5 to 4 hours depending on our pace. We will have about 400' of elevation gain. The number of hikers will be limited to 10 due to parking as we will not meet at the Visitor's Center so no parking fee is required. With the increase in Covid cases again, please bring a face mask as we may want to wear them during our round-up. Please also bring your Covid vaccination card or proof of negative PCR test result within 72 hours of this activity. An Information Sheet will be sent to all registered hikers several days before the hike. The hike will not be cancelled due to rain, only if there are extreme weather conditions.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO