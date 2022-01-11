ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Cannon Reveals His 10 Year Health Journey With Lupus

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Nick Cannon revealed a lot and about his health. Everyone is focused on new beginnings this new year...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon Is The Proud Papa Of Seven Children, Meet His Multiple Baby Mamas: Mariah Carey, Alyssa Scott & More

"My therapist says I should be celibate," The Masked Singer host spilled in September. "Ok, give me a break bus. I'm [going to] take a break from having kids,” he added. The radio show host first became a dad in 2011 when he and then-wife pop icon Mariah Carey gave birth to their twins Monroe and Moroccan. He also shares two children with Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa. Bell gave birth to son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen in February 2017 and December (of the same year) respectively, while the international DJ welcomed twin sons Zillion and Zion in June 2021.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Show 12-Month-Old Daughter Powerful’s ‘Reading Skills’: Video

One smart cookie! Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell’s 12-month-old daughter, Powerful, is already learning to read. “Sharing how we let daddy get a first hand look at her reading skills,” the model, 34, captioned a Tuesday, December 28, Instagram video, noting that the toddler “shocked” the 41-year-old Masked Singer host with her knowledge. “Following in [our 4-year-old son] Golden’s footsteps. #littlelearner. #proud mom.”
CELEBRITIES
My Clallam County

COVID-19 shuts down 'Wendy Williams Show', 'Nick Cannon' show; Nick celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Both The Wendy Williams Show and the Nick Cannon show have been shut down until the new year due to COVID-19. Announcements were made on their Instagram pages. Williams’ show will return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10 featuring guest hosts Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherrie Shepherd. Wendy continues to recover from Graves disease and a thyroid condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Nick Cannon reflects on when lupus ‘almost took’ his life

Nick Cannon is looking back on his decade-long health battle with lupus that “almost took” his life before receiving the diagnosis. “Ten years ago, I experienced a sudden and mysterious illness that almost took my life,” Cannon opened Monday’s episode of his eponymous talk show. “At...
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Nick Cannon On What the Future of Entertainment Looks Like

Nick Cannon is a multi-generational and multi-format entertainer. From his music, hosting and producing, to broadcasting and interviewing (and that’s just a Monday for him), Nick has amassed one of the most diverse audiences of any entertainer to date. In Episode 38, the father of seven talks about what...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Nick Cannon And Michael Rapaport Chat About His Love Of Reality Tv & More

Talk show host Nick Cannon and Actor Michael Rapaport chatted on Tuesday about his love of reality tv and guest hosting the Wendy Williams Show. I have been kinda tuning in to watch him on the show and boy is messy as heck! You can get consumed by watching too much reality tv but it was entertaining when it first came out but I avoid realty tv now because it was too stressful for me lol! See what Michael had to say about it inside….
CELEBRITIES
97ZOK

Illinois Models! Nick Cannon’s Hilarious Wild ‘N Out Tour Needs You

Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out has been on MTV since 2005. In 2022, the show is hitting the road, and apparently, the Wild 'N Out Tour needs models. Nick Cannon is taking his outrageously successful — and outrageously funny — Wild N Out live show back on the road, and he's bringing along all the hilarious castmembers that have made the long-running MTV program such a hit! This is your chance to see Cannon and the cast of the show performing a mix of new sketches and classic bits. And Nick's promising special guests and surprise appearances at every stop, so you know you're in for a great time in 2022!
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Mickey Guyton Shares How Nick Cannon's DJ Helped Her Break Into Country Music

It's been a long road to success for country music star Mickey Guyton, and she's sharing her story with Becky G. In the latest episode of Facebook Watch's Face to Face With Becky G, the GRAMMY-nominated artist recalled getting her start and the obstacles she faced during her journey. "Your...
MUSIC
New Pittsburgh Courier

Media Mogul Nick Cannon talks career, Howard University & family values

In this episode, media mogul Nick Cannon talks about how driving hours on school nights to sharpen his comedic skills amongst Hollywood’s elite, eventually led to him becoming the youngest Chairman of a television network at Nickelodeon. The host of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, Fox’s The Masked Singer and daytime’s syndicated The Nick Cannon Show also talks about selling his first script to Will Smith, and why he decided to start attending Howard University in this 30s.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES

