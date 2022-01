How the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected College Swimming. (From the January issue of Swimming World Magazine) While college swimming has assumed a back-in-business profile, all is not exactly as it seems. Admittedly, the COVID-induced 22-month hiatus disrupted familiar operational and competitive rhythms. That left even more of a divide between schools and divisions, says Jon Howell, whose Emory women have won every NCAA D-III championship since 2010 (10 in a row, with the meet canceled in 2020 and 2021).

