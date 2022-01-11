ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finnair pushes back premium economy launch

By David Flynn
executivetraveller.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinnair is gearing up for the launch of its long-awaited premium economy seat, and the airline’s business class could also be in for a shake-up. However, the Finnish flag-carrier has pushed back the planned January 19 reveal of what it has described as a “fully renewed long-haul...

www.executivetraveller.com

#Premium Economy#Finnair#Design#Finnish#Executive Traveller#Airbus A350#Covid#Oneworld
