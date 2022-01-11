Finnair pushes back premium economy launch

New nonstop service will use the polar route for shortest flight to continental EuropeDecember 3, 2021. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) will welcome a new international airline with Finnair beginning service to Helsinki on June 1, 2022. The flight’s shorter polar routing will give passengers efficient connections not only to Scandinavia and Eastern European destinations like Poland and Russia, but also to popular destinations in Western Europe. Passengers will also be able to connect to oneworld alliance member Alaska Airlines’ extensive network through SEA. The new service will also highlight the Port of Seattle’s investment in the new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) scheduled to open in 2022.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO