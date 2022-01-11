ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Elderly’ Man Found Dead in Fire-Gutted Ramona Granny Flat

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
A Cal Fire San Diego truck on a rural road. Courtesy Cal Fire

An “elderly” man’s body was discovered by firefighters Tuesday in the charred remnants of a granny flat that was destroyed in a morning blaze, authorities said.

Flames engulfed the auxiliary dwelling unit in the 2000 block of Montecito Road about 8:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

While putting out the blaze, which took about 20 minutes, crews found the body of the man, said Cal Fire Capt. Frank LoCoco. He described the victim as “elderly,” but there was no immediate word in the victim’s identity.

The cause of the man’s death was under investigation, as was the origin of the blaze.

The granny flat, a structure of less than 500 square feet, stood about 30 feet from a single-family home on the property.

Updated at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 11, 2022

–City News Service

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
