Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. The strongest resistance is present at $0.00003749. The strongest support is present at $0.00002823. The Shiba Inu price analysis has entered a bullish market and is likely to maintain this movement. The bears dominated the market a few days back, but the bulls have managed to fight it off and reclaim the throne. Following yesterday’s price spike, the price of SHIB increased significantly and reached $0.00003256, from $0.00002995. On January 15, 2022, the price gradually declined to $0.00003040 and remained around that threshold. Today the price has regained its bullish momentum and has risen to $0.0000395 while recovering some of its lost value. SHIB currently trades at $0.00003094.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO