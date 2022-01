Perhaps the most surprising move post the US Non-Farm Payrolls, came from the US dollar, which staged a sharp retreat versus major currencies, even as US yields rose. The dollar index slumped 0.52% to 95.74, before recovering to 95.90 in Asia today. I am at a loss to explain the move lower, in all honesty. I am doubtful that international investors selling US equities alone could be responsible for it. In the bigger picture, the dollar index is mid-range at 95.90, and as previously stated, I am waiting for 95.50 or 96.50 to break to signal the US dollar’s next directional move.

