US Retail Sales: Spending likely to moderate further in December – Wells Fargo

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the US retail sales report for December will be released. Analyst at Wells Fargo expected a rise of just 0.2%, which would be the slowest pace in four months. “Consumers are feeling the pressure from inflation. Retail sales...

www.fxstreet.com

staradvertiser.com

Retail sales fell in December, a slowdown in a robust holiday season

Retail sales fell 1.9% in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday, reflecting a slowdown during an otherwise robust holiday shopping season that started earlier in the year for many consumers. It was the first drop after four straight months of sales increases, although the gain in November slowed from October...
Antelope Valley Press

December retail sales slip after a record season

NEW YORK — Americans overlooked shortages, spiking prices and uncertainty over the Omicron variant to break spending records during the critical holiday shopping season. But figures released, Friday, show that after spending robustly early in the holiday season, consumers sharply slowed their purchases from November to December. The National...
Benzinga

Why Home Depot And Lowe's Shares Are Falling Today

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) are trading lower amid overall market weakness. Stocks across sectors fell Friday following data showing a drop in U.S. retail sales as well as weaker-than-expected bank earnings. Fed tapering concerns have also impacted housing-related stocks. Retail sales fell...
Miami Herald

U.S. Retail Sales Plunge In December As Inflation, Omicron Bites

U.S. retail sales fell sharply last month, data from the Commerce Department indicated Friday, suggesting consumers are finally starting to pullback on purchases amid the fastest inflation in nearly forty years. December retail sales fell 1.9% from the previous month to a collective $626.8 billion, the Commerce Department said, well...
AFP

US retail sales see surprise fall during holiday season

As the Omicron variant began spreading, American consumers dialed back spending at a range of retail outlets during the December holiday shopping season, according to government data released Friday. The sales slump came as the US economy was grappling with high inflation that has pushed up prices for a range of goods, and as infections caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 began rising, creating a new challenge for businesses.
Footwear News

December Retail Sales Grew Almost 17% From 2020, But Dropped 1.9% From November as Holiday Shopping Moved Earlier

Retail sales last month bested 2020 comparisons, despite headwinds from Omicron and supply chain disruptions. Retail sales in December were $626.8 billion, marking an increase of 16.9% from December 2020. December’s numbers were down 1.9% from November 2021, which was likely a result of more people completing their holiday shopping earlier in the season to avoid stock-outs from supply chain issues. Overall, total sales throughout 2021 were up 19.3% from 2020. Sales between October 2021 and December 2021 were up 17.1% compared to the same period in 2020. December gasoline sales were up 41% year over year and food services and drinking...
abc17news.com

December retail sales fall 1.9% after early holiday rush

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by product shortages, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early spending in the fall that helped bolster the holiday season. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December compared with the previous month when sales increased 0.3%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. Sales rose 1.8% in October compared to September. Still, retail sales rose 16.9% compared with the year-ago period, the Commerce Department said Friday. Omicron was identified by the World Health Organization in late November, and the December report from the Commerce Department is the first to capture its effects on consumer behavior.
smallbiztrends.com

Retail Sales Showed Strong Growth in December, Mastercard SpendingPulse Shows

Retail sales witnessed robust growth in December 2021, ending what was a strong shopping season. The positive sales figures for retailers were unveiled by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. According to the report, the holiday season saw retail figures grow by...
forexlive.com

The mood sours ahead of the US retail sales report

US December retail sales are due at the bottom of the hour and the market might be sensing bad news. As I flagged earlier this week, some credit card spending data has been showing high risks of a miss on the 0.0% consensus estimate. Bank of America sees -1.3% on the headline, -1.6% ex-autos and -2.1% on the control group.
actionforex.com

CAD Higher ahead of US Retail Sales

The Canadian dollar is in positive territory and continues to have an excellent week, with gains of 1.28%. The currency is back below 1.25 and is looking to close below this symbolic line for the first time since mid-November. This week’s robust rally by the Canadian dollar is more a...
etftrends.com

Retail Sales Drop in December, But Economists Say: Don’t Panic

At a time when cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are surging and inflation is rising at a rapid rate, the Commerce Department on Friday reported that retail sales dropped to $626.8 billion in December, down 1.9% from the previous month. This marks the first decline after four consecutive months of sales increases.
FXStreet.com

US Industrial Production: Still a supply problem – Wells Fargo

Industrial Production in the US dropped unexpectedly 0.1% in December. Analysts at Wells Fargo explain the decline took place despite indications that wait times are shortening and other signs of initial improvement with the supply chain problem. Key Quotes:. “Total industrial production edged slightly lower in December with a 0.1%...
PennLive.com

Supply, staffing shortages lead to December retail sales slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by product shortages, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early spending in the fall that helped bolster the holiday season. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December compared with the...
Seeking Alpha

Buckle Up: December Retail Sales Miss Is Worse Than It Appears

Disappointing December retail sales follow a string of weaker than expected macro data. The big headline on Friday was the poor December retail sales data which declined by -1.9% month-over-month, compared to the consensus for a flat readout. The result was blamed on a combination of persistent inflation which has pressured consumer budgets, along with ongoing Covid disruptions. This follows what was already a soft November retail sales report last month on top of a disappointing miss in December payrolls along with poor consumer sentiment.
US News and World Report

Retail Sales Fall More Than Expected in December

Retail sales fell 1.9% in December, below expectations, as shoppers bought fewer electronics, furniture, sporting goods and clothes, the Census Bureau reported on Friday. Economists had predicted a drop of 0.1%. For all of 2021, sales were up 19.3% above 2020’s level. [. READ:. Jobless Claims, Wholesale Inflation Up...
FXStreet.com

US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data?

Retail Sales in the US are forecast to remain unchanged in December. Dollar has been having a difficult time finding demand this week. Market participants will pay close attention to Retail Sales Control Group print. Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census...
