ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Today in history

Logan Daily News
 6 days ago

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2022. There are 354 days left in the year. On Jan. 11, 1908, President Theodore Roosevelt proclaimed the Grand Canyon National Monument (it became a national park in 1919). On this date:. In 1861, Alabama became the fourth state to...

www.logandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Celebrated Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee Dies At 102

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman who flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars and later helped to bring attention to the Black pilots who had battled racism at home to fight for freedom abroad, died Sunday. He was 102. McGee died in his sleep at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, said his son, Ron McGee. After the U.S. entry into World War II, McGee left the University of Illinois to join an experimental program for Black soldiers seeking to train as pilots after the Army Air Corps was forced to admit African Americans. In October 1942 he was...
BETHESDA, MD
Florida Phoenix

About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times If you get into an argument with a Republican about the GOP’s lamentable support for voting rights and its fractured relationship with Black Americans, it won’t be long before your rhetorical sparring partner bellows “Robert Byrd” at you and declares the argument over. The logic here, if it even can be called that, is that […] The post About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Paine
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
Person
Amelia Earhart
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"Vote her the hell out": Progressives target Kyrsten Sinema after her filibuster defense

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 93rd birthday, voting rights advocates and progressive lawmakers rallied in Arizona on Saturday to target the first-term Democratic senator blocking legislation aimed at strengthening ballot access amid growing GOP-led suppression efforts.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Former Child Actor#Reality Tv#Steroids#Boxing#Beatles#U S Surgeon#Soviet#The White House#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
Scotland
Country
Vietnam
The Baltimore Sun

MLK and the civil rights heroes among us | COMMENTARY

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was not a frequent visitor to Baltimore during his 39 years of life but his impact remains strongly felt in a city still struggling with racial inequality. When the famed civil rights leader was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, this newspaper recalled at least three “official” visits by Dr. King to Maryland’s largest city, the last an appearance in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

Talk Radio Icon, Los Angeles Legend Michael Jackson Dies At 87

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Talk radio legend Michael Jackson died on Saturday, at the age of 87. He died in his Los Angeles homes after complications from Parkinson’s Disease. Despite sharing a name with one of the most famous entertainers of all time, Michael Robin Jackson was best known for his time with KABC Radio, with whom he spent over 30 years, Jackson is widely considered as one of the best to ever grace the airwaves. For his wildly successful career, Jackson was awarded with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, four Golden Mike Awards and an induction into The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘Covid was no joke’: AOC shares photos of her virus battle

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Michael Jackson Dies: KABC Host, Radio Hall Of Fame Inductee Was 87

Michael Jackson, the Los Angeles talk radio personality who spent 32 years at KABC Radio and was syndicated on the ABC Radio Network for nearly a decade, died peacefully today at his LA home after a decade-long battle with Parkinson’s disease, a family spokesperson tells Deadline. He was 87. “The world knew and adored our Michael Jackson. But Michael’s home was California, Los Angeles, America,” said Jackson’s frequent radio guest, former California Senator Barbara Boxer in a statement. “For that we are grateful.” During Jackson’s time at KABC between 1966 and 1998, he interviewed hundreds of public figures including Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy