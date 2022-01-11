ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

One Player Looks Ready to Launch a Breakout Season at Sony Open

By Jeff Ritter
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kA3Pq_0dj3kuSf00

The Sony Open is a stock par-70 that offers a receptive season-opening venue for a full field of 144 participants, as pro kicks off across all major tours. Historically, scores are low at Waialae, a par-70 track, but this year tournament organizers have reportedly grown out the rough, which may alter the type of player profile that best fits the course.

Who do our hosts like this week? From the top tier of players on DraftKings, Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad, and Morning Read's Jeff Ritter, all agree that Marc Leishman looks like a screaming value. The three hosts play in a fantasy golf league that drafts later this evening, and all three guys reveal that Leishman is on their respective short lists of players they plan to target aggressively in their fantasy draft. Perhaps Leishman's big season begins now.

As for players farther down the board, Jenstad likes Corey Conners and Cam Davis, while Ritter eyes current FedEx points leader Talor Gooch and Charles Howell III, who has never missed a cut in 20 trips to Waialae.

For sleepers, Jenstad likes the recent stats on Mark Hubbard, while Ritter wonders if Brandon Wu, one of his sleeper targets from last summer, might finally connect this week.

Our Hosts' Picks to Win the Sony Open

For one-and-done pools, you can pick a player just one time per season. Here are the hosts' picks for that format this week:

Scott Jenstad: Marc Leishman

Jeff Ritter: Talor Gooch

Jeff Erickson: Russell Henley

Watch the video of the episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network on SI/golf.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Novak Djokovic isn't the only sports star to refuse a vaccine

Novak Djokovic, the multiple grand slam winner has been making headlines worldwide over his approach to Covid-19. But he's not the only sports star who has refused jabs or not disclosed their vaccination status in this world we now live in. In the NFL, Aaron Rodgers drew headlines after he...
NFL
The Independent

Bryson DeChambeau: I don’t want to be a super-controversial figure

Bryson DeChambeau insists he does not want to be a “super-controversial” figure after a difficult season which made him feel like walking away from the game.DeChambeau was never far from the headlines in 2021 due to his ongoing feud with Brooks Koepka, missing the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19 and a public spat with equipment sponsors Cobra during the Open Championship which saw him accused of acting “like an eight-year-old”.The 2020 US Open champion told the New York Post in December that there was a point last year when he “felt like I wanted to leave the game”, but...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jim Furyk makes HOLE-IN-ONE to shoot 62 and lead Sony Open

Jim Furyk rolled back the years on the PGA Tour as he made a stunning hole-in-one on the par-3 17th en route to firing an 8-under 62 on day one at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Furyk, 51, has won three times in the last two years on the PGA Tour Champions but his last PGA Tour victory dates back to the 2015 RBC Heritage, which marked his 17th career PGA Tour title.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hubbard
Golf.com

‘It’s too political for me’: Kevin Kisner sounds off on Ryder Cup snub

Kevin Kisner does not deserve your pity. The four-time PGA Tour winner has lived a charmed golf life, capturing more than $25 million in on-course earnings to go along with a decade worth of major championship starts. But Kevin Kisner does deserve your attention. He’s been one of the best...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

John Daly starts his golf season off with an epic HOLE-IN-ONE!

John Daly ended his 2021 season by defeating Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship alongside his son John Daly II, and he has started his 2022 season by making an epic hole-in-one. Not bad stuff from The Wild Thing, huh?!. Daly was playing alongside his long-time sponsors...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Open
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: Why players are wearing purple ribbons at Sony Open

PGA Tour players are this week paying tribute to Tim Rosaforte, the legendary golf writer who died on Tuesday. Rosaforte was only 66 years old and died after he with Alzheimers after a brief battle with the disease. Thousands of tributes have flooded in for Rosaforte, who was widely loved,...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Paige Spiranac ambassador like Tiger Woods

Paige Spiranac has revealed she will be ambassador for the brand new TaylorMade Stealth Driver, like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour. Spiranac is a social media sensation with more followers than any other indiviual golfer, highlighted by a whopping 3.2 million followers on Instagram. The new...
GOLF
AFP

Two eagles lift Henley to Sony Open clubhouse lead

Russell Henley fired two eagles in a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to take a three-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii. Henley, who started the day tied for second behind defending champion Kevin Na, opened with a birdie on the 10th hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and after a bogey at the 16th he kickstarted his round at the 18th, where he holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle. He gave back a stroke with a bogey at the first, then picked up six strokes in his last six holes -- a storming finish capped by a 29-foot eagle at the par-five ninth. "Nice to finish like that," Henley said. "I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting."
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Honest Admission

Earlier this week, the PGA Tour officially announced a new show is coming to Netflix that will give golf fans a glimpse into the lives of several star golfers. Set up like Netflix’s Formula 1 show, Drive To Survive, the show will feature golfers like Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau. Other stars like Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas also agreed to go on the show.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shots fired: Grayson Murray trolls Kevin Na on Twitter and Na's response was vicious

Nothing like a good Twitter beef between PGA Tour players to spice up a Friday night, am I right?. One day after Kevin Na shot a scintillating 9-under 61 to grab the first-round lead at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Na was criticized for his slow play, especially on the greens, by many on social media. But it got personal when fellow Tour pro Grayson Murray inserted himself in the conversation.
GOLF
WFMJ.com

Kokrak finishes strong in round one of Sony Open

Warren JFK graduate Jason Kokrak finished round one of the Sony Open in the top 10, tied for ninth place. Kokrak is in a seven-way tie for ninth place at six under from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. In the opening round, Kokrak birdied a pair of holes (2,3) and finished strong with an eagle on the ninth hole.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Non-contracted players put new TaylorMade Stealth Drivers in play at Sony Open

TaylorMade's brand new Stealth Carbonwoods are proving all the rage since launching on the PGA Tour this year, reflected none better than 13 non-contracted players gaming either the driver or fairway wood at the Sony Open this week. Added to those 13 players, six TaylorMade athletes also have a Stealth...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: PGA Tour star Talor Gooch NEARLY WIPED OUT on the first tee at Sony Open

PGA Tour star Talor Gooch was nearly struck on the head by a golf ball as he lined up to strike his opening tee shot down the par-4 1st on day one at the Sony Open. Commentators had no idea where the golf ball even came from as it whistled past Gooch's head as he stepped up to play his first shot of the round.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
581
Followers
149
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy