Rock Music

Candy Apple announce spring tour dates

Punknews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver based hardcore band Candy Apple have announced tour dates for this spring. Gel and Destiny Bond will be joining them on select dates. Candy Apple released Sweet Dreams of Violence in 2021. Check out the dates below. DateVenueCity. Mar 18TBADallas, TX (w/Gel) Mar 19TBAFort Worth, TX (w/Gel) Mar...

www.punknews.org

liveforlivemusic.com

Karina Rykman Adds Headlining Dates To Spring 2022 Tour

Karina Rykman has added several solo headlining dates to her 2022 spring tour. The bassist/bandleader and Marco Benevento bandmate will kick off the solo run of shows in late March following a West Coast tour in support of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. After a two-night run at Seattle, WA’s Neptune...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Brian Fallon cancels more tour dates, announces ''59 Sound' livestream

Brian Fallon has announced the cancellation of more dates on his North American tour. Last week he announced the cancellation of the first two weeks of the tour and has now cancelled the remaining January shows along with the first few weeks in February. Refunds are available for the cancelled dates. The tour will now begin on February 15 in Atlanta. A statement released by Brian Fallon reads in part,
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Billy Strings Shares Spring Headline Tour Dates

One of the best live acts on the planet just added more dates to his tour so fans can check out what all the hype is about. Yes, masterful guitar player Billy Strings has just shared a new batch of spring headlining tour dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 7).
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Drug Church share new single “World Impact,” announce spring tour

On March 11, Drug Church will release their new album Hygiene—one of our most anticipated albums of the year (so far)—via Pure Noise. After releasing two singles, “Million Miles of Fun” and Essential Track “Detective Lieutenant,” they’ve shared a third: “World Impact.” Hear it below. The group is also touring this spring. Take a look at their upcoming dates.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Emily Wells Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates, Shares Powerful New Track “Love Saves The Day” From Regards To The End

Talented Instrumentalist, Emily Wells, takes her turn to announce her Spring 2022 tour dates. This will be in support of her upcoming release, Regards To The End, which is scheduled to release on February 25. She wraps up this announcement with her new song “Loves Saves the Day” straight off the album. The song is said to be written for the late David Buckel, a civil rights lawyer and environmental advocate who committed suicide in 2018 by setting himself on fire in Prospect Park. “Songs can move through the stories of other people as a means to finding our own,” says Emily. “I was beset with grief upon David’s death, not because I knew him personally or because I have any claim to his life or story, but rather through a quiet empathy that is, simply, human.” The album is considered a work of “Radical Empathy”. The tour will commence on April 27 in Washington DC, and Son Lux will be accompanying the tour.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional Announce Spring 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional come together for a new Co-Headlining “Surviving The Truth” Tour set to kick off on February 27 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The tour will support Dashboard’s latest release “All The Truth I Can Tell” which will be released February 22, which will give fans in Albuquerque only 2 days to learn the lyrics so they can scream along in the seats. There will be one date in February and the remaining will be in March, making their way through hot spots in the US, such as Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. The bands will have Sydney Sprague as the opening act while on tour. Presale starts on January 13 and general sales start on January 14.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announces Spring Tour Supporting PARKWAY DRIVE

The Black Dahlia Murder will return to the road supporting Parkway Drive this spring. The tour will run from May 8 through June 5 with additional support provided by Hatebreed and Stick To Your Guns. See all confirmed dates below. Comments the band, "We in The Black Dahlia Murder are...
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Baroness Reschedule ‘Your Baroness’ Tour Dates To Spring 2022

The recent surge of Covid-19 cases resulting from the new Omicron variant has continued to make people increasingly uncertain about what the future will hold with regard to Covid safety. As a result, many concerts and tours scheduled in the near future have been rescheduled or cancelled either because performers were infected or out of caution. The latest band to take such precautionary measures has been Georgia metal band, Baroness.
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Megadeth, Lamb of God Detail Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Megadeth and Lamb of God will mount the second leg of The Metal Tour of the Year beginning in April 2022. The spring dates will see the metal mainstays traverse the United States with Trivium and In Flames in tow. Things will get started on April 9th at Las Vegas,...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Girl Talk Adds New Dates To Upcoming Spring 2022 Tour

Gregg Gillis, better known as Girl Talk is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His specialties are mashups and digital sampling. Instruments that he tends to use for his work are his laptop, sampler and turntables. Some popular releases of his include the following tracks: “This is the Remix,” “Give Me a Beat,” “What It’s All About,” “Shut the Club Down” and “Hands in the Air.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Punknews.org

Bearings announce North American tour

Canadian punkers Bearings will be heading on an North American tour with Between You and Me, Young Culture and Jail Socks. The band released Hello, It's You in 2020. See below for the tour dates.
ROCK MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

Relief Records Announce February US Tour Dates

Green Velvet’s Relief Records hits the US for a 10 date tour in February 2022, with Mihalis Safras and Eskuche bringing their cutting-edge blend of house and techno to some of the country’s hottest clubs. Established in 1993 by legendary DJ and producer and electronic pioneer Green Velvet,...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Hot Water Music announce rescheduled California shows

Hot Water Music have announced rescheduled tour dates for California. The shows will now take place in July and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates. Good Riddance and Bad Cop/Bad Cop will be playing support. The band rescheduled their Colorado shows earlier this week and have stated that they currently have "no plans at this time to reschedule any other upcoming shows". Hot Water Music will be releasing their album Feel the Void on March 18 and released their EP Shake Up the Shadows in 2019. See the new dates below.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Punknews.org

Generacion Suicida and Dark Thoughts to tour in Spring

Generacion Suicida and Dark Thoughts are going on tour. Both bands link up for a few dates in March and then again for a string of dates in May. Marissa Paternoster of Screaming females and Radioactivity open some of the dates, which you can see below. Dark Thoughts released Must Be Nice in 2020. Paternoster released Peace Meter in 2021.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Flying Raccoon Suit announce March shows

Flying Raccoon Suit have announced a handful of shows for March. The band released their album Afterglow in 2021. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Brockhampton Announce "Indefinite Hiatus," & Cancel Tour Dates

Brockhampton are taking an indefinite hiatus and have canceled all tour dates scheduled after Coachella 2022. The group explained their decision in a statement on social media, Friday. “Brockhampton’s upcoming shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our final performances as a group. All...
MUSIC
MIX 107.9

Coachella 2022 Headliners Announced

Harry Styles, Ye, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia have been confirmed as the headliners for Coachella 2022. No word on which days each headliner will be performing but the show is scheduled for April 15-17th and April 22-24 at the Empire Polo grounds in Indio. This will be the first time Coachella has taken […]
COACHELLA, CA
Punknews.org

A Wilhelm Scream announce new album

A Wilhelm Scream have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Lose Your Delusion and will be out April 14 via Creator-Destructor Records. The band released their first single, "Be One To No One" last week. A Wilhelm Scream will be touring later this year and released Partycrasher in 2013.
MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

THE EAGLES ANNOUNCE MORE 'HOTEL CALIFORNIA' TOUR DATES

The Eagles are extending their “Hotel California” tour. The band just announced 12 new dates of the trek. As it has been since the “Hotel California” tour began, each show has them playing their classic 1976 album in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, along with an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.
CALIFORNIA STATE

