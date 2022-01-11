ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

END announce European tour dates

Punknews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEND have announced European tour dates for this spring....

www.punknews.org

Comments / 0

Related
wirx.com

Parkway Drive announces North American tour dates

Parkway Drive is hitting the road this spring. The Australian metalcore outfit has announced a North American tour, set to kick off May 8 in Baltimore. The bill will also include Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick to Your Guns. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14, at...
MUSIC
Billboard

Blossoms Postpone European Tour Dates Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Blossoms have shelved their pan-European tour due to the latest, escalating health crisis. “We’re really gutted to have to announce that, due to the current situation with COVID, our forthcoming dates in Germany, France, Belgium and Netherlands have been postponed and will no longer be happening in January and February,” a statement reads.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Punknews.org

Brian Fallon cancels more tour dates, announces ''59 Sound' livestream

Brian Fallon has announced the cancellation of more dates on his North American tour. Last week he announced the cancellation of the first two weeks of the tour and has now cancelled the remaining January shows along with the first few weeks in February. Refunds are available for the cancelled dates. The tour will now begin on February 15 in Atlanta. A statement released by Brian Fallon reads in part,
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Henry Rollins cancels all UK and European dates on his Good To See You tour

Henry Rollins has cancelled his entire European spoken word tour, which was due to kick off in Berlin on January 9, and run through to February 28 in Manchester. In a brief statement announcing the cancellation of the Good To See You tour, Rollins’ ‘people’ say: “Due to the surge in COVID-19 and the challenges it presents, Henry Rollins' upcoming European / UK tour dates have been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the original point of purchase. We apologise for any inconvenience.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Tour#North America
Punknews.org

Flying Raccoon Suit announce March shows

Flying Raccoon Suit have announced a handful of shows for March. The band released their album Afterglow in 2021. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Megadeth and Lamb of God announce new Metal Tour of the Year dates for 2022

Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced the second leg of their co-headline tour, dubbed Metal Tour of the Year. Trivium will again support the two metal juggernauts, alongside Swedish metallers In Flames. The latter replace Hatebreed, who appeared on the first leg of the tour in 2021. The tour's...
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

The Raging Nathans to release singles collections LP, have new album in the works

The Raging Nathans have announced that they will be releasing a singles collection. The collection will feature 20 tracks and is called Failures in Art: Sordid Youth Vol.2. It will be out via Rad Girlfriend Records and Brassneck Records. Along with the announcement of the collection the band also stated,
MUSIC
mixmag.net

Green Velvet’s Relief Records announces US tour dates

Green Velvet’s Relief Records has announced a US-wide tour in February this year. It brings two of the label’s current artists to the country for the expansive schedule of shows, with Mihalis Safras and Eskuche flying the flag for the label. The tour begins on February 4 and...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Punknews.org

The OBGMs announce four US shows

The OBGMs have announced a handful of shows for the US. The shows will take place in April. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14. The OBGMs will be touring with Death From Above 1979 this spring and released The Ends in 2020. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Attila, He Is Legend, Islander & Crown Magnetar announce U.S. tour dates

Share the post "Attila, He Is Legend, Islander & Crown Magnetar announce U.S. tour dates" Atlanta, Georgia metallers Attila have announced dates for the U.S. leg of their ‘Ragefest‘ tour, which will feature support from He Is Legend, Islander and Crown Magnetar — all dates are listed below.
MUSIC
JamBase

Club d’Elf Announces April 2022 Tour Dates With John Medeski

Club d’Elf plotted April 2022 tour dates with Medeski Martin & Wood keyboardist John Medeski. The spring run comes in celebration of the band’s upcoming album, You Never Know, set for release on April 1 via Face Pelt Records with the band also announcing the first single will drop next week.
ROCK MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Bob Mould announces rescheduled 2022 UK, Ireland tour dates

Bob Mould has announced rescheduled dates for his upcoming Solo Electric 2022 UK and Ireland tour, which now begin on June 9th at Brighton’s Concorde 2. The tour, originally scheduled for January and February 2022, has had to be temporarily postponed due to the pandemic. “As I mentioned last...
MUSIC
NYS Music

Annie in the Water Announce Winter Tour Dates, New Album due in March

Annie in the Water have announced a slate of winter tour dates, ahead of the release of their forthcoming studio album, Sun at Dawn, set to be released Friday, March 4th. Recorded directly to tape at Artfarm Recording in the heart of the Hudson Valley and mixed by Corey Hayward, Sun at Dawn represents the band’s time spent independently at home, together in the Adirondacks, and on the road again with their fans.
ROCK MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Brockhampton Announce "Indefinite Hiatus," & Cancel Tour Dates

Brockhampton are taking an indefinite hiatus and have canceled all tour dates scheduled after Coachella 2022. The group explained their decision in a statement on social media, Friday. “Brockhampton’s upcoming shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our final performances as a group. All...
MUSIC
Variety

Celine Dion Cancels 2022 North American Tour Dates Due to Health Concerns

Celine Dion is bringing her Courage World Tour to an early end in the United States and Canada. The singer shared the unfortunate news with fans on Saturday, saying that she would need to spend the spring recovering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms” inhibiting her ability to perform. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in a statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have...
CELEBRITIES
96.7 KISS FM

Bastille Announces 2022 Montana Tour Date: Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Plan ahead for Wednesday, May 25th because you might need a day off to go see Bastille at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater in Bonner. All shows at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater are held rain or shine, so it's best to plan ahead for your personal comfort and concert enjoyment. The amphitheater is obviously outside, right on the banks of the Blackfoot River.
MONTANA STATE
theprp.com

End (Counterparts, Fit For An Autopsy, Etc.) Announce European/UK Tour

END, who feature members of Counterparts, Fit For An Autopsy and more, have announced the dates for a spring European/UK tour. Support acts for the trek remain pending as of press time. 04/30 Manchester, UK – Fury Fest. 05/01 London, UK – Boston Music Rooms. 05/02 Paris, FRA...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Sarah and the Safe Word announce US tour

Sarah and the Safe Word have announced tour dates for February and March. Dog Park Dissidents, V Is For Villains, and Gilt will be joining them on select dates. Sarah and the Safe Word released Good Gracious! Bad People! in 2020. Check out the dates below. DateVenueCity. Feb 19The Dark...
ENTERTAINMENT
Punknews.org

Soul Glo announce new album, release video

Soul Glo have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Diaspora Problems and will be out March 25 via Epitaph Records and Secret Voice Records. The band have also released a video for their first single "Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))". The video was directed by Dan White x $$$NICCA. Soul Glo released their EP DisN***a, Vol. 2 in 2021 and their last LP was The N---- In Me Is Me in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Emily Wells Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates, Shares Powerful New Track “Love Saves The Day” From Regards To The End

Talented Instrumentalist, Emily Wells, takes her turn to announce her Spring 2022 tour dates. This will be in support of her upcoming release, Regards To The End, which is scheduled to release on February 25. She wraps up this announcement with her new song “Loves Saves the Day” straight off the album. The song is said to be written for the late David Buckel, a civil rights lawyer and environmental advocate who committed suicide in 2018 by setting himself on fire in Prospect Park. “Songs can move through the stories of other people as a means to finding our own,” says Emily. “I was beset with grief upon David’s death, not because I knew him personally or because I have any claim to his life or story, but rather through a quiet empathy that is, simply, human.” The album is considered a work of “Radical Empathy”. The tour will commence on April 27 in Washington DC, and Son Lux will be accompanying the tour.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy